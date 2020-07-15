The answer to last week's quiz was Mamac Systems in Chanhassen. Paulette and Dale Tomaschko and Frank Laengle answered correctly. (Special thanks to Bob Lokhorst for submitting the quiz.)
Where the heck it was
Unsie Zuege
Reporter
Unsie Zuege is an award-winning multimedia journalist, who enjoys community journalism, bibimbop, Netflix, Trivia Mafia and snuggling tiny dogs, not necessarily in that order.
