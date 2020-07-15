Mamac Systems

Mamac Systems, 8189 Century Blvd., Chanhassen.

 Photo courtesy of Bob Lokhorst

The answer to last week's quiz was Mamac Systems in Chanhassen. Paulette and Dale Tomaschko and Frank Laengle answered correctly. (Special thanks to Bob Lokhorst for submitting the quiz.)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tags

Reporter

Unsie Zuege is an award-winning multimedia journalist, who enjoys community journalism, bibimbop, Netflix, Trivia Mafia and snuggling tiny dogs, not necessarily in that order.

Events

Recommended for you