Chanhassen High School
Buy Now

Chanhassen High School, 2200 Lyman Blvd., Chanhassen.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

The answer to last week's quiz was Chanhassen High School.

Those who answered correctly include: George Borchardt, Bob and Jan Lokhorst and Dave Harrington.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tags

Reporter

Unsie Zuege is an award-winning multimedia journalist, who enjoys community journalism, bibimbop, Netflix, Trivia Mafia and snuggling tiny dogs, not necessarily in that order.

Events

Recommended for you