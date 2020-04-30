Where the heck it was
 Photo by Unsie Zuege

It's a silo in the middle of town. At least that's what it looks like. No wonder one of our readers mistook it for Fleet Farm in Carver. No, this is the Johnson Fitness and Wellness Store at 438 Pond Promenade. Congratulations to George Borchardt and Jessica and Jacob Boevers who guessed correctly.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Reporter

Unsie Zuege is an award-winning multimedia journalist, who enjoys community journalism, bibimbop, Netflix, Trivia Mafia and snuggling tiny dogs, not necessarily in that order.

