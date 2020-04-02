Where the heck it was
Buy Now
 
 
 
 Photo by Unsie Zuege

Our "Where the heck is it?" last week was one of the umbrellas on the patio tables on the pedestrian mall at City Center Park. Correct answers came from Robert Brancel, George Borchardt, Lane Bendzick, Dale and Paulette Tomaschko, and Marcia McLean.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tags

Reporter

Unsie Zuege is an award-winning multimedia journalist, who enjoys community journalism, bibimbop, Netflix, Trivia Mafia and snuggling tiny dogs, not necessarily in that order.

Events

Recommended for you