Where the heck it was
Buy Now
 
 
 
 
 
 Photo by Mark Olson
 

The correct answer to last week’s quiz was Kai's Sushi at 586 West 78th St., downtown Chanhassen. Correct guesses came from Vera Tschida, Jim Coryea, Christie Sturm, Paulette and Dale Tomaschko, George Borchardt, and April and Justin Ueland.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tags

Reporter

Unsie Zuege is an award-winning multimedia journalist, who enjoys community journalism, bibimbop, Netflix, Trivia Mafia and snuggling tiny dogs, not necessarily in that order.

Events

Recommended for you