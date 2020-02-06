Where the heck it was
 Photo by Unsie Zuege
George Borchardt correctly guessed our Where the Heck was Riley Crossing Senior Living at Highway 101. He added, "Bought many a pumpkin on that property years ago." Second correct guess came from Paulette and Dale Tomaschko, who emailed, "What a great idea to have day care near seniors. Good for both groups!"
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

