It wasn't too many Octobers ago, locals would get their Halloween pumpkins from the Klingelhutz pumpkin patch just off Market Boulevard, south of Highway 5. The pumpkin patch is gone but the sign remains. Kudos to our correct guessers — Tom Schleyer, Nigel Sonju, Judith Slack, George Borchardt, Sherry Hocking, JJ Witherspoon, Matthew Stoutenburg and Joel Machacek. And, thanks to Chanhassen resident Emily Mattran for contributing the photos.
Where the heck it was
Unsie Zuege
Reporter
Unsie Zuege is an award-winning multimedia journalist, who enjoys community journalism, bibimbop, Netflix, Trivia Mafia and snuggling tiny dogs, not necessarily in that order.
