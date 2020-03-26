American Legion 580
PHoto by Unsie Zuege

Maybe it was too easy, but the many responses to last week’s Where the Heck Is It? made us happy. Congratulations to the following who guessed it was the grill of the American Legion Post 580 vintage pickup truck. When it’s not parked at 290 Lake Dr. E., it can be seen in the city’s annual Fourth of July parade. Congratulations to correct answers from Dave Harrington, Sandy Clapp, Bill Dalhoof, Lita Cantin, J.J. Witherspoon, Bryan Tuomal, George Borchardt, Sherry Hocking, Gene Setterstrom and Mark Hagen.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Unsie Zuege is an award-winning multimedia journalist, who enjoys community journalism, bibimbop, Netflix, Trivia Mafia and snuggling tiny dogs, not necessarily in that order.

