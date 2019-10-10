Where the heck it was
Buy Now
 
 
 
 
 
 Photo by Unsie Zuege
 
Chanhassen Water Tower No. 3, located off of Water Tower Place, near Highway 41, needed a rehab, inside and out. The tank was built in 1999 to store 1.5 million gallons of water. According to the city, interior work is complete; meanwhile work continues to blast and prime the exterior of the tank and will be completed by June 2020. Correct guesses were provided by the Deafenbaugh and Anderson family, Lee Valle, Paulette and Dale Tomaschko, and Bob and Jan Lokhorst.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tags

Reporter

Unsie Zuege is an award-winning multimedia journalist, who enjoys community journalism, bibimbop, Netflix, Trivia Mafia and snuggling tiny dogs, not necessarily in that order.

Events

Recommended for you