Congratulations to our one and only correct answer this week. It was the front entrance to Victoria Elementary School. High five to Benjamin Humbert, a fourth-grader who attends school there.
popular
Where the heck it was
Tags
Unsie Zuege
Reporter
Unsie Zuege is an award-winning multimedia journalist, who enjoys community journalism, bibimbop, Netflix, Trivia Mafia and snuggling tiny dogs, not necessarily in that order.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Chanhassen
Articles
- That's a wrap: They're a Modern Family
- Area schools rank in top 10 of Best High Schools in Minnesota list by U.S. News and World Report
- Commentary: Ridgeview is not immune to financial pressures
- 'Living In Carver County Minnesota,' podcast style
- Chanhassen street work ahead in 2020 and 2021
- One injured in Chanhassen house fire Monday
- It's almost business as usual at Chanhassen City Hall
- Curb appeal: Attention to details can turn a drive-by into a sale
- Unemployed because of COVID-19? Here are some ways to stay in the job market
- Library: Great nail-biting, page-turning mysteries