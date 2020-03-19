Where the heck it was

Congratulations are in order for Jessica, Joshua and Clarice Boevers, and George Borchardt who correctly guessed our “Where the Heck Is It?” was the VCA Chanhassen Animal Hospital at 440 W 79th St.
Unsie Zuege
Reporter
Unsie Zuege is an award-winning multimedia journalist, who enjoys community journalism, bibimbop, Netflix, Trivia Mafia and snuggling tiny dogs, not necessarily in that order.
