Bundle up and head to the Winter Lights walking tour, which opens at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chanhassen on Nov. 18 and runs through Jan. 2.
Winter Lights general admission nights are 5-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday; Nov. 19-24, 26-28, Dec. 3-5, 10-12, 17-23, 26-30 and Jan. 1-2.
The cost for general admission nights is $10 for members, $15 for non-members and free for children ages 15 and younger.
The Arboretum will once again extend its hours so visitors can enjoy the grounds filled with lights during the darkest time of year. The walking tour includes 16 outdoor light displays, featuring flowers, nature and winter fun.
Attendees can walk through a giant apple in the MacMillan Terrace Garden, explore a large tent of lights in the Elizabeth Carr Slade Perennial Garden or chase butterflies through the Home Demonstration Garden path.
The walking tour is just over half a mile long and provides numerous photo opportunities. Popular displays include the Wedding Tower and the Water Lilies. Artist Jennifer Hedberg’s luminescent ice sculptures will also be part of the display. The walk is accessible and stroller-friendly.
The Arboretum is also planning several other festive events over the winter months including live music, holidays teas, the December Gift Market and a New Year’s Eve Party.
For more information, visit arb.umn.edu/winterlights.