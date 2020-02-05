The biggest fish by weight caught at the 27th annual Feb Fest on Feb. 1 was caught by Anna Peterson of St. Paul. She pulled in a 2.2 pound northern pike.
It was a good day for fishing. Within minutes of the ice fishing contest starting, there was a constant stream of anglers rushing up to the weigh-in tent with northerns, crappies, sunfish and perch. The mild overcast day brought out hundreds of ice fishing competitors and outdoor enthusiasts to Lake Ann.
There was plenty of activities to provide outdoor fun. Besides the fishing contest, there were drawings for door prizes, fat tire biking, snowshoeing, kick sledding, ice skating, dog sled rides, rides on a horse-drawn wagon, and sledding.
City park and recreation staff, along with volunteers from the Rotary Club of Chanhassen, Chanhassen Lions Club, and Chanhassen Boy Scouts kept everyone in beverages and s'mores, and Culver's Restaurant was on hand providing food.