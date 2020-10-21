The Minnesota Department of Health is partnering with local public health officials to offer free COVID-19 testing in Waconia. The testing event in Waconia will be held noon-6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27 through Thursday, Oct. 29 at the Lake Waconia Event Center, 8155 Paradise Lane, Waconia.
Testing is free, available to anyone who feels they need to be tested, whether they have symptoms or not, and will not require insurance.
Carver County Director of Public Health Richard Scott encouraged residents to get tested. “Testing uncovers positive cases earlier and slows the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” he stated in a press release. “The longer it takes for someone to discover they’re positive, the more likely it is they unknowingly spread it to others.”
Many who contract COVID-19 may experience mild or even no symptoms, but some suffer life-threatening complications. All who contract the virus are contagious. Getting tested helps people know they if have contracted COVID-19 so they are informed and can protect those they are close to who might be most vulnerable to serious complications. This is a proven strategy for fighting spread of a virus like COVID-19.
To avoid long lines, community members are encouraged to pre-register for a time slot. Visit www.primarybio.com/r/waconia for more information and to sign up for an appointment.
Those who are unable to sign up online or need interpretation can call 1-855-612-0677 for assistance.