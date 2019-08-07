VICTORIA – There were plenty of great displays and lots of entertainment at this year’s Victoria Fine Art Fair on Saturday.
“I just had fun looking at all the great art, talking with the vendors and listening to the good music,” said Melvin Cromwell of Waconia, who toured the fair which ran in conjunction with the community’s Volksfest event.
“But what I liked the most is people watching,” Cromwell added. “I enjoy watching the families; the kids eating the dripping ice cream cones; and people as a whole just out celebrating summer.”
The 3rd annual outdoor art fair had a French theme, including French wine and food, and a large cutout of the Eiffel Tower. The Carver County Arts Consortium’s Arts Center is in the Notermann Building in Victoria.
“Our mission is to raise the arts through the community and support communities through the arts,” said Barb Hone, past president of the Arts Consortium, which sponsored the artists and musicians.
There were about 25 vendors involved with painting, jewelry, photography and fiber arts, Hone said.
It was the first time Amy Accurso of Sycamore Lane Creations in Burnsville brought her paintings to the fair in Victoria.
“I came here for fun,” she said during a break from painting. “I do this for fun; to talk to people, paint outside, listen to music and just have a great day.”