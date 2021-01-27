At a time where nearly everything and everyone seems disconnected, there are still ways to reach out to your community during the pandemic.
Whether it's putting together meals for local families or starting a meaningful relationship with a young person you've never met, nearby volunteer organizations say they're willing to take all the help they can get, especially now.
BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS
Local chapter Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities, based in St. Paul, connects children with nearby adults. The intent? To show up for a child in a difficult circumstance.
Lori Dossett, director of marketing and communications, said the Twin Cities chapter accepts volunteers and serves children within the metro area including Carver and Scott counties.
Interest level in mentoring has “been tough” and inconsistent throughout the pandemic, she said, because people aren’t sure if they want to make those deep year-long connections over a video call. Less folks are initiating those relationships.
“Bigs” (the adults) and “littles” (children ages eight to 18) can play games, share hobbies, or get lost in conversation several times a month. From application to first meeting, Dossett said the process can take about three months given training hours and the matching process.
That process, she said, is customized to each person.
“They don’t want to just be like, ‘Oh, Scott is a male volunteer and Tommy is a male child. They live within 10 miles of each other. It’s a match,’” Dossett said.
It boils down to similar personalities, location and interests. Those living in the southwest metro may be more prone to match with children 20-plus miles away in Minneapolis and St. Paul, though “littles” are in the suburbs too.
The organization is coordinating activities like online game nights and a virtual Amazing Race-type event.
“They aren't nearly as well-attended as when we would do in-person activities,” Dossett said.
The more diversity in “big” applicants, she said, the better. Making a more-specific connection is more possible that way, like between two people of similar backgrounds.
Applicants usually need to have their own vehicle and all need to pass a background check.
“If someone is interested in getting involved right now, we'd be thrilled to welcome them into our family,” Dossett said.
BRAINPOWER IN A BACKPACK
Four entrees, two beverages, a couple of snacks and fruits or vegetables. That all goes into a bag or rather, 800 bags, distributed to families across Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 every week.
Thanks to volunteers within the district, the BrainPower in a Backpack hunger relief project is in its 12th year.
Pamela Voigt, program coordinator, said community members and students can sign up to pack and distribute meals each weekend at Burnsville High School.
“We’ll be utilizing volunteers of various shapes, sizes and willingness to hand out bags to our BrainPower families,” Voigt said.
Up to a few dozen masked volunteers help at the school cafeteria. Additional volunteers then pick up boxes of the food bags outside, driving them to area elementary schools.
“Then we distribute all these lovely bags of food,” Voigt said.
Similar programs in the district need volunteers too, including the 191 Community Pantry which runs twice a month. Around 100 grocery bags of food, including produce, are put together there by enlisted community members at the Diamondhead Education Center in Burnsville.
It remains a drive-by pickup until further notice due to the pandemic, which Voigt said offers less flexibility for those in need.
“When you actually can go in and do your own shopping it gives you this feeling more of walking into a pop-up grocery store and picking what you need versus, ‘Oh, I don’t really like that but, yay, I have it,’” she said.
Families then pick up the food. Goodies are loaded into their cars, and off they go.
The programs are supported solely by donations, Voigt said, ranging from places like individual donors to parent-teacher organizations or food banks.