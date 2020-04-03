The news cycle around the COVID-19 pandemic can feel like it's nonstop.
Despite the severity of the situation, there's a lot of good rising to the surface — people stepping up in profound ways to support their communities and locals finding positive avenues to brave isolation.
This is a space designated for the good news happening in the southwest metro. Have a good news story you'd like to share? Send it to rminske@swpub.com.
Making masks across the community
A number of companies in the area have completely revamped their manufacturing efforts to help fight COVID-19. One of those companies was Concepts Display, LLC in Chaska. The company makes a wide range of custom plastic products and recently switched to making plastic face shields.
“We don’t really want to all be at home,” Engineering Manager Thom Smith said of his staff. “We want to be working and doing something productive.”
Currently making 2,000 face shields a day, Smith and his team hope to raise that number to 25,000 in total or until they run out of materials.
Maybe you've heard of Shakopee fashion designer Christopher Staub, once featured on the TV show, "Project Runway." He's been hard at work making fashionable cotton face masks to donate to St. Francis Regional Medical Center.
Pop-up concerts
Online concerts have taken up some bandwidth on local social media channels as of late as venues close down shop.
Paisley Park, Prince's home base, will livestream a concert on its Facebook page Saturday, April 4. Twin Cities hip-hop artist NUR-D is set to perform from 8-9 p.m.
"Prince was known for his secretive 'pop-up' concerts at Paisley Park. He would slyly announce the concert with just hours-notice and welcome all who arrived," states a Paisley Park press release.
Seniors find a way to connect
With the tune of “You Are My Sunshine” drifting over the parking lot of The Waters of Excelsior senior living community, under a bright blue sky, it was easy to forget the COVID-19 pandemic for a moment.
Instead of worrying about toilet paper or face masks, the 45 people participating in the singalong belted out the cheerful lyrics together — 27 residents from their balconies in the senior home, and 18 family members and staff carefully spaced apart in the parking lot below.
With people over 60 at heightened risk of death from coronavirus, senior living communities began laying out strict visitor policies and cleaning schedules days or weeks before the rest of the country caught onto social distancing. That’s led to major innovations in the ways staff keep their residents entertained and connected with their neighbors and community.