People serving prison stints across Minnesota may soon have a second chance at freedom after legislation passed earlier this year allows prosecutors to seek resentencing for defendants.
According to a House Research summary, a criminal sentence couldn’t previously be reduced “based on the rehabilitation of the offender, other good conduct by the offender, or significant changes in law or sentencing practice.”
Prosecutors will now be able to use the new legislation to seek reduced sentences based on those factors under a so-called “prosecutor-initiated sentence adjustment.”
Carver County Attorney Mark Metz, who served as President for the Minnesota Association of County Attorneys from 2021-2022, said the organization was looking to have a pilot program put in place which would include both metro and outstate counties.
“The Minnesota County Attorneys Association preferred to have the legislation include a three-year pilot project for seven counties (both urban and rural Minnesota counties) in which to gauge the workload and develop best practices to share with the other 80 county attorneys,” Metz wrote in an email.
Instead, as of Aug. 1, all county attorneys will have the chance to present resentencing proposals in front of a judge based on their discretion.
Metz said one of the reasons for the MCAA board’s position was because prosecutors had concerns about what kind of resource toll implementing the program would have on counties, along with “opening up old wounds for victims who expected a time certain sentence.”
Despite concerns, Metz said he is in support of the legislation, saying he generally feels prosecutor-initiated resentencing “is a useful tool for prosecutors to correct an injustice.”
“Our roles as prosecutors are ministers of justice and we should always ensure that justice is served — even after a person is sentenced. However, potential resentencing should not be carte blanche for a convicted defendant’s opportunity to relitigate the case,” Metz said. “This tool should be employed cautiously for very rare cases where extraordinary and compelling circumstances warrant a different sentence.”
Metz said he would be seeking input from victims before making any recommendations for resentencing, and would also take into account a defendant’s due process rights along with protecting public safety.
“I want to ensure that any resentencing takes into full consideration the impact and opinion of the victim and their family,” Metz said.
One guardrail Metz pointed to with the new legislation is the need for a judge to approve any resentencing after a hearing, which would be the opportunity for additional circumstances to be brought forward.
“This new law does not allow any defendant to simply file a motion to have their sentence reconsidered,” Metz said.
Criteria underway
Metz said his office is developing a criteria to help decide which defendants should have a thorough review of their case and for a potential resentencing being proposed.
He said he will be consulting with law enforcement officials and his office’s victim witness director in the coming months to determine if any defendants’ sentences should be modified.
But there’re limits on what the office will take a look at.
“The Carver County Attorney’s Office will not consider initiating a resentence for defendants who committed murder, sexual assault crimes or violent crimes,” Metz said. “The main focus will be on reviewing potential cases where an injustice has occurred.”
Fifty-six defendants prosecuted in Carver County are currently sitting in prison, Metz said.
In neighboring Scott County, county attorney Ron Hocevar said he “will take this up as appropriate for specific cases.”
“I don’t have the staff like Hennepin and Ramsey do to do a broad case by case review of every case this office has handled,” he said in an email. “If this office becomes aware of a case or one is brought to our attention for review for potential resentencing, we will certainly look into that case to make a determination.”
Hocevar said his office would look at the severity of the sentence in relation to the crime, would consult with the victim, and “look at steps taken by the inmate towards rehabilitation and determine the public safety risk of a potential release or lower sentence.”
“If this office decides to request a resentence, that would be presented to a judge for final determination,” Hocevar said.