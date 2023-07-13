Since being elected, Chanhassen Mayor Elise Ryan has said on numerous occasions that improving lines of communication between city staff and residents has been one of her top priorities.
During her first term as mayor, she created the “Message from the Mayor” newsletter, established the city’s communications department, and hired Communications Manager Ari Lyksett.
These efforts have paid off as demonstrated by the city’s first-place wins at the Northern Lights Contest – a competition sponsored by the Minnesota Association of Government Communicators that recognizes work in government, educational and nonprofit communications.
For the 2023 contest, Chanhassen won first place in not only the “Promotional Video” category, but the “Website Redesign” category, as well.
“As we all know, communications is a strategic priority for the city, and so this recognition acknowledges some of the great work that they do,” Ryan said at the June 26 city council meeting. “We are so proud of the extraordinary work that you do in elevating our communications, and we’re so honored that you have been recognized by your peers,” she added, addressing members of the communications team who were at the meeting.
The fire department underwent restructuring at the end of last year, which resulted in a number of open positions that needed to be filled as soon as possible, according to the city’s submission. So, the fire department and communications team partnered up to create a recruitment video.
“It’s always an honor to work with the Chanhassen Fire Department. We created this video to attract top-tier candidates for our Fire Department in January,” according to a press release from the Chanhassen Communications Department. “We’re extremely proud of our Fire Department and jumped at the chance to showcase their incredible skills.”
The recruitment campaign lasted approximately one month, and in that time, the city received 11 applications for the two open positions. Additionally, the video significantly outperformed other social media content during that period and traffic to the fire department’s webpage nearly doubled, according to the city.
The city’s website redesign also received praise, and judges commented that, “Finding information is easily accessible, and the updated branding looks sharp,” according to the city.
Prior to the revamp, the city website had over 15,000 pages and was difficult to navigate, which caused frequent calls or visits to City Hall for help, according to the contest submission.
“Based on feedback from residents, the city’s website was outdated and was hard to navigate,” the release said. “With this redesign, we can showcase the beauty of Chanhassen while continuing to provide a communication pathway to the public.”
In the first month following the new website’s launch, the city received fewer calls and visits. This end is bolstered by the newly added ability to pay utility bills and apply for permits online.
Last year, the city won a silver award for its “City of Chanhassen Adopts SeeClickFix” video and a bronze award for its “FebFest 2022” promotional video. This year’s first-place awards demonstrate the communications team’s ongoing efforts to improve the flow of, and access to, important community information.
“The communications team takes a lot of pride in the work we do,” the release said. “We’re intentional with our work, ensuring it’s a part of our strategic plan and that it’s beneficial to residents, businesses, and visitors of Chanhassen. We want to make sure everything we do embodies the spirit of Chanhassen.”