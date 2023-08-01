What’s wrong with my tree? Where does my recycling go when it’s taken away? Where does the water from my faucet come from?
These are the kinds of questions that will be answered during the Chanhassen Environmental Commission’s new initiative, “The Environmental Academy.”
The academy consists of a series of three, free classes geared toward Chanhassen residents interested in learning more about local environmental issues and resources.
One of the goals of the city’s environmental commission is to provide residents with educational opportunities, and after hearing about a similar initiative in Plymouth, the commissioners were excited to create a Chanhassen Environmental Academy.
“One of our responsibilities as the Environmental Commission is to provide environmental education to the public, so we thought, ‘Great, this is right up our alley,’” said Environmental Commissioner Kristin Fulkerson. “We looked at what Plymouth was doing and tailored it more towards what we were more familiar with in Chanhassen.”
Other public outreach efforts have included environmental trivia at Chanhassen Brewing, as well as environmental workshops on zero waste and energy conservation.
This is the first year the commission has offered the program, and if all goes well Fulkerson said the commission hopes to provide more classes in the future.
The first class is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Aug. 22, and will focuses on common problems and pests that may be impacting Chanhassen trees.
An arborist will be present to discuss these tree ills, how to spot the signs and how to prevent the spread.
The second class will take place on Thursday, Sept. 21, and will include a tour of the Carver County Environmental Center in Chaska. The tour will teach attendees about center operations and how staff manage the various kinds of waste including hazardous waste and electronics.
The third and final class of this year’s Environmental Academy will take place on Thursday, Oct. 19. Participants will get a behind-the-scenes tour of the Chanhassen Water Treatment Plant and learn how the city treats the public water supply and ensures that all residents have access to clean drinking water.
According to Assistant City Manager Matt Unmacht, at least a dozen people had already signed up for a class.
There is no limit to the number of attendees at the first class, but due to the nature of the tours, the last two classes have limited spots.
Residents of all ages are invited to attend, but registration is required and an adult chaperone is required for anyone under 18.
“The second and third classes would be great for anybody including kids,” said Unmacht. “I think kids would really enjoy learning about what the Carver County Environmental Center does. You put your recycling out once a week, and where does that go? What happens to all that? And same with the water treatment tour. How do they get clean drinking water? How do they fill their pots and pans up? And their showers and baths? Where does all that clean water come from? I think that’d be great for kids.”
Both Unmacht and Fulkerson encouraged residents to attend.
“It’s really just a great way to learn a little bit about the environment,” said Unmacht. “It’s totally free, and it’s only about 60-90 minutes once a month.”
“There’s always an opportunity to learn more. There are things like, say at the Environmental Center, that I didn’t realize,” said Fulkerson. “They have a whole room of free stuff that you can just take, or they have cans of paint that have only been partially used.”
More information about the Environmental Academy and the registration form is available on the Chanhassen city website.