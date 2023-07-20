Last week, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan visited a Norwood Young America dairy farm to discuss the work the state and governor’s office are doing to support farmers in Minnesota. During her visit, Flanagan toured artisan cheese shop The Grater Good, which is owned and operated by dairy farmer Christine Leonard.

“Every day, Minnesota families rely on the milk our Minnesota dairy farmers produce,” said Flanagan in a press release. “We are investing in our local producers through the DAIRI program, a grain indemnity fund, and expanded broadband access and will continue supporting the health and success of Minnesota farmers today and for generations to come. When we invest in farmers and producers, we improve the lives of all Minnesotans.”

