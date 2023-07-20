Last week, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan visited a Norwood Young America dairy farm to discuss the work the state and governor’s office are doing to support farmers in Minnesota. During her visit, Flanagan toured artisan cheese shop The Grater Good, which is owned and operated by dairy farmer Christine Leonard.
“Every day, Minnesota families rely on the milk our Minnesota dairy farmers produce,” said Flanagan in a press release. “We are investing in our local producers through the DAIRI program, a grain indemnity fund, and expanded broadband access and will continue supporting the health and success of Minnesota farmers today and for generations to come. When we invest in farmers and producers, we improve the lives of all Minnesotans.”
The agriculture and broadband bill, which passed in the recent legislative session, includes such investments and allocates $4 million for the Dairy Assistance, Investment, Relief Initiative.
Earlier this month, Gov. Tim Walz visited a dairy farm in Le Sueur County to discuss investments with farmers from Carver County’s not-so-distant neighbor to the south.
One local farmer, Rep. Bobbie Harder, R-Henderson, presented a legislative recap to the board at last week’s board meeting.
During her introduction, Harder explained she has previously served as a commissioner for Sibley County and that her family works in the agriculture industry.
“I work in agriculture with my husband. We are farmers and we grow crops of soybeans and corn,” she said, adding that the conditions for farming this year have been less than ideal. “We really could use some rain… we’re faced with diminishing yield this year if we don’t get some rain, and I’m sure there’s a lot of farmers that are in the same boat that I am.”
Like some of her other Carver County cohorts, this past legislative session was her first at the Capitol.
“A lot of the bills that passed, we’re not going to know the full impact of those bills,” said Harder, explaining that it will take time for various departments to sort out and implement new protocols.
That being said, Harder highlighted some of the legislative items that she believes will have a considerable impact.
First and foremost, Harder expressed disappointment with the handling of the state’s budget surplus, and said she instead hoped the funds would go directly back to residents.
“It would have been nice to have more money come back to our residents because we handle our money better perhaps than government,” she said.
Harder said this decision, as well as newly implemented taxes, will negatively impact the residents of her district. Harder’s district includes western Carver County, eastern McLeod County, and a portion of Sibley County.
Namely, Harder took issue with the metro area sales tax which will go toward transit. “Some of those benefits don’t really come out to western Carver,” she said. Rather, Harder stated that the tax could be detrimental to businesses in western Carver County.
“The impact to communities is huge,” said Harder. “Three-quarters of a percent doesn’t seem like a lot, but it really is.”
One legislative win, said Harder, was the increased funding for struggling nursing homes, and although Republicans pushed for a full repeal of the Social Security tax, Harder said the partial repeal was a step in the right direction.
Commissioner Tom Workman said that himself and the county board are very aware of the current plight of nursing homes and keeping them staffed. “I guess I’m a little confounded at how that had to become something the Republicans had to carry the flag for because there was resistance all the way until the end,” he added.
Harder said that she was also disheartened by the supposed resistance to nursing home funding. “The people in nursing homes, they worked all their lives doing the jobs that we all do and we should support them. They’re our moms, our dads, our aunts, our uncles, and it is sad when you can’t find a bed for your loved one.”