As the end of the legislative session is swiftly approaching, committees formed with House and Senate members will work together to produce a single, joint bill for a number of issues. Three of those issues are addressed below.
Public Safety
The House passed its public safety bill on April 26. In addition to increased funding for public defenders, the establishment of the Office of Missing and Murdered Black Women and Girls, and other public safety measures, the bill would require background checks for all firearm purchases and transfers. It would also implement a “red flag law,” which would serve as a safeguard against people who have been deemed a threat to themselves or others.
In an update to her constituents, Rep. Lucy Rehm, DFL-Chanhassen, wrote, “All Minnesotans – civilians and law enforcement – deserve more than thoughts and prayers; they deserve to know they’ll be safe when they come home at the end of the day.”
Under the narrowly passed Senate public safety bill, a program called Minnesota Rehabilitation and Reinvestment Act would incentivize felons to actively work toward rehabilitation in exchange for reduced sentences. Sen. Julia Coleman, R-Waconia, along with her fellow Republican senators, was not in favor of the bill. “The Democrats’ Public Safety bill fails to keep our communities safe and does not deliver justice to the victims of crime,” she said in a press release. “This legislation takes a soft-on-crime approach that makes thousands of criminals convicted of serious, and even violent, crimes eligible for early release.”
Family and Medical Leave
Last Tuesday, May 2, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed a bill in an effort to establish a paid family and medical leave program across the state. In short, the bill would set up a state-run insurance program. Rehm, co-author of the bill, voted with 67 other house members in favor of the legislation. Sixty-four did not.
“All Minnesotans deserve time to care for themselves and family members, whether it’s for a new baby, an unexpected illness, or an aging parent,” Rehm said in a press release. “Enacting Paid Family and Medical Leave will help to make Minnesota the best state in the nation for children and families.”
In another party-line vote, the Senate passed its bill on Monday, which would also establish a state-run family and medical leave system.
Cannabis
The House and Senate have both passed their respective cannabis bills, which would allow for the legalization of recreational marijuana use.
Republicans are wary of the implications. Coleman expressed concerns over impaired driving, local ability to regulate and protections for children. She wrote, “I am in favor of decriminalizing adult cannabis use and expunging low-level cannabis crimes. However, I cannot support this proposal as it stands as it leaves key questions unresolved.”