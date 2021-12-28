State Sen. Julia Coleman (R-Chanhassen) was unanimously elected chair of the Minnesota Legislative Commission on Metropolitan Government by her fellow committee members on Dec. 12.
The commission was established to oversee the Metropolitan Council’s operating and capital budgets, work program and capital improvement program, according to a release from the Minnesota State Senate.
“We have important work to do to reform and improve the Met Council, so it better serves the needs of Minnesotans across the seven-county metro,” Coleman said. “I will fight for Carver County residents and work with my colleagues to bring needed transparency and accountability to the Council.”
Coleman will also become the vice-chair of the Senate Tax Committee during the 2022 legislative session. Coleman served as a regular member of the committee during the 2021 session.