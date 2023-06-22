Longtime Victoria Parks and Recreation Director Ann Mahnke has resigned.
“Sometimes you just know when it’s time for it to end,” said Mahnke, who said her last day with the city was Friday, June 16. She declined to elaborate.
“What I enjoyed the most was seeing the community grow and being able to participate in that,” she said, adding that “the staff has been awesome, along with my peers with the city.
“The sheer number of programs and number of participants has continued to go upward from the time that I came here in 2008,” Mahnke said. “There has been a big development in the park system and I’ve had a hand in building a lot of playgrounds.”
Mahnke said she has been involved with recreational programming for about 36 years, including positions with the cities of Victoria and Savage.
Victoria City Manager Dana Hardie said Mahnke resigned.
“Ann has done incredible work in her 15 years with the city,” Hardie said. “As the City of Lakes and Parks, she played a key role in creating the recreational amenities we have today. We wish her well.”
No job listing for Mahnke’s position is on the city’s web site. Hardie said the city is “working on a transition plan.”