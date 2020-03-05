The Highway 101 reconstruction project between Pioneer Trail and Flying Cloud Drive in Chanhassen began earlier this week, and residents should find alternate routes as the reconstruction advances this year.
According to Chanhassen Public Works Director and City Engineer Charlie Howley, the initial construction activities will include tree clearing and earthwork operations.
Highway 101 will remain open between Flying Cloud Drive and Pioneer Trail during this phase of the project. Some temporary impacts to traffic could occur due to truck hauling in the area.
The Chanhassen City Council awarded a construction contract to S.M. Hentges and Sons at its Jan. 27 meeting. Construction is scheduled to begin in early March and expected to continue through 2020 and 2021. Highway 101 will be closed to through traffic starting in June 2020.
Project updates will be provided on a bi-weekly basis during construction. More information is also provided on the project website at www.highway101improvements.com.To see an animated virtual tour of the Highway 101 road reconstruction project, go to highway101improvements.com/meetings/.