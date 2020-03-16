Minnesota now has 54 cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), including more than 20 in Hennepin County, the Minnesota Department of Health said Monday, March 16.
Of the 19 new cases confirmed in the last day, 10 occurred in Hennepin County. MDH has investigated the exposure and risk of nine of the new cases and found all nine cases involved people who traveled internationally or domestically and do not represent community spread.
Overall, the 54 positive cases in Minnesota involve patients who range in age from 17-94. Three cases required hospitalization, including one person who is in critical condition.
Three of the 54 cases, including at least one in Hennepin County, were caused by community spread, meaning there was no apparent exposure from travel or contact with someone who has COVID-19.
TESTING
In total, MDH has tested nearly 1,900 people since Jan. 20, MDH's website says.
MDH Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann told reporters on March 16 that "widespread testing is an aspirational goal" but due to global demands for testing causing a short supply in some materials, MDH is prioritizing its testing to those who would have the greatest impact on the health care system, such as hospitalized patients and health care workers.
Ehresmann stressed that people with mild symptoms do not need to be tested for COVID-19 because there is no treatment for mild cases and no clinical decision would be made based on the result of the test.
IF YOU GET SICK
If you have symptoms, or are sick in any way, stay home. And just because you have symptoms does not mean you need to seek medical care so long as you can manage your symptoms at home, Ehresmann said.
Think of it this way: If it was October, before we knew of COVID-19 and you feel the way you do right now, would you have gone to the doctor? If the answer is yes, then contact your health care provider, Ehresmann explained.
"You don't need to seek medical care just because COVID-19 is circulating," Ehresmann said.
If you do get sick, you should stay home for a minimum of seven days, with Ehresmann saying you need to be fever-free (and not using fever-reducing medicines) for at least three of those days before you go back out into the community.
DONATE BLOOD
It is important to maintain the blood supply in the state's blood blanks at times like these, Ehresmann said, stressing they need an adequate number of healthy donors to prevent a shortage.
Ehresmann stressed people should not be concerned about giving or receiving blood during this time, noting blood donation centers are pre-screening people pefore they can donate and are practicing social distancing at donation facilities.
Groups holding blood drives are not recommended to cancel them and healthy people are encouraged to go donate blood.
SOCIAL DISTANCING
The March 16 MDH media update comes a day after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended canceling or postponing in-person gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks. Ehresmann said MDH is echoing the same guidelines and notes that smaller events — those with fewer than 50 people — should not be held unless it is possible to allow for social distancing (leaving 6 feet between people). Events for high-risk people should not include more than 10 people, Ehresmann noted.
Local organizations, cities and schools have heeded recommendations to practice social distancing. On March 15, Gov. Tim Walz ordered public schools to close by March 18 to give staff time to develop long-term continuity of education plans for distance learning in case schools have to close for an extended period of time. Many schools in the southwest suburbs had already canceled large assemblies and events planned for school buildings, and in the wake of Walz’s announcement, most public schools closed Monday, March 16, to prepare for the potential need for distance learning.
Meanwhile, cities and counties in the southwest metro are canceling events, postponing or canceling city meetings and limiting in-person staff at city facilities or closing them altogether in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Entertainment venues, such as Chanhassen Dinner Theatres and Nickelodeon Universe at Mall of America, and some restaurants have made the call to close altogether for the time being.
Reversely, other restaurants are making changes in order to keep business going. Some have taken to social media or sending emails to customers to share strategies they’re taking to prevent the spread of the virus, such as thoroughly cleaning frequently touched surfaces and practicing social distancing by limiting the number of diners and spreading tables apart. Others getting creative in order to stay up and running by offering free lunches for kids and by expanding or starting to offer takeout, curbside delivery or home delivery.
As of March 16, MDH and the governor’s office have not said whether restaurants and bars will be forced to close to dine-in patrons and only be open for takeout and delivery like in other states. Ehresmann did say during the media call MDH is having conversations with the governor’s office on whether to close the establishments.