Here are Southwest News Media's most read stories of 2019

The stories that resonated with Southwest News Media readers in 2019 — and received the most clicks — were deeply varied.
A story about a kindergarten classroom in Hopkins welcoming dolls wearing hijabs was one of our most read stories of the year and one that remained at the top of our most popular list for days. Some were crime based, like a story about a Shakopee man received a 248-month prison sentence for meth distribution.
Some of our most read stories were peculiar, like one that put a stop to rumors circulating social media that the reason a Perkins in Shakopee was closing was because it was built on Native American burial grounds.
One of our most read stories for the year was one about snowfall predictions right before Thanksgiving.
Check out our most read stories of the year, based on pageviews. Read all the way through to read our No. 1 story of the year.
10. Drivers say gas contained water at Holiday in Shakopee
At least 10 vehicles were in the shop for repairs after their owners reported buying gasoline at a Holiday gas station in Shakopee.
Kevin Hoppe, service manager at Apple Ford Shakopee, said in March he saw at least 10 vehicles with the issue. When water gets in the gas tank, the engine will struggle to run and eventually the car won’t start.
A spokesperson for Holiday issued a statement via email saying: "The Holiday station in Shakopee, MN, had an isolated issue of water in a single fuel tank on March 11 for a very limited time period. This issue resulted from flooding at the station, and Holiday is actively working with the small number of affected customers."
9. Renaissance Festival closes in on Jordan location
The Minnesota Renaissance Festival needs a new home in 2021, and Jordan is the prime contender. Southwest News Media readers followed this story closely in 2019.
Mid-America Festivals, the company that operates the festival, is entering the final steps before naming Jordan the new home of the Renaissance Festival. Land has been purchased and the festival operator hopes to move to Jordan for the 2021 season, according to Mid-America marketing director Stephanie Whipps.
One of the final hurdles will be obtaining a permit from the Scott County Board of Commissioners to host the festival near Jordan.
8. Level three predatory offender moving to Burnsville
Burnsville police notified the public in May that a sex offender was moving to the city.
Denard Alexander Sutton, 48, a level three predatory offender, moved to the 2400 block of West 140th Street, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
Sutton has a history of engaging in sexual conduct with numerous female and male children ages 3 to 17, according to the Burnsville Police Department. Sutton’s offenses include sexual touching and penetration and using threats to gain compliance from victims.
7. 'They lit up when they saw them': Hopkins kindergarten classroom welcomes dolls wearing hijabs
Kindergarten teacher Kate Marston orders dolls each year for her classroom, taking care to ensure they represent different skin tones. At the end of each year, she sends them off to the Dress a Dolly program at the Hopkins Activity Center, where volunteers clean the dolls and make new clothes for them.
When Marston got the dolls back this year, she was delighted to find two of the dolls were wearing hijabs.
“I think it’s important, particularly for my students who wear hijabs or whose moms wear hijabs or whose sisters wear hijabs, to see that we don’t just have to play with something that looks like the majority,” Marston said.
This story stayed at the top of our most-read list for days.
6. Shakopee Perkins to close, but not due to sacred burial sites
Contrary to some rumors that circulated on social media, the Perkins in Shakopee did not close because Native American burial sites have been identified in the area. The second part is true — since the 1980s, burial sites have been identified in the area of Perkins, Dangerfield's and Taco Loco, among other businesses along First Avenue in Shakopee, but the restaurant lease was up and the owner of Perkins decided not to renew it. The Perkins location closed at 3 p.m. June 23.
5. Minneapolis coach questions why Jordan fans held up pro-Trump sign at game
Minneapolis Roosevelt High School coach Michael Walker in January questioned why Jordan fans held up a pro-Trump sign during a boys basketball game in Jordan. "I coach a predominantly black inner city high school team. We go out to a rural area in Jordan, MN and this is there. Please explain how and why this is appropriate at a high school basketball game?"
The Jordan student section often has a theme for games, and has had a patriotic theme in the past. Several people told Southwest News Media the students decided on the patriotic theme because they heard the Minneapolis Roosevelt team was not going to come out of the locker room for the national anthem.
The Jordan boys basketball team later canceled a scheduled game at Minneapolis Roosevelt High School, where it was scheduled to play at an invitational Martin Luther King Showcase tourney.
"We do not want our presence at the event to detract from the athletes," Jordan Superintendent Matt Helgerson said in a statement. "We will continue to work with the Minneapolis School District to work cooperatively to move forward in a positive direction."
4. Shakopee man gets 248 months for distributing meth
U.S. Attorney Erica H. MacDonald announced in May the sentencing of 26-year-old Miles Denzel Raymond Lewis, of Shakopee, to 248 months in prison for distribution of methamphetamine and illegal possession of three firearms. Lewis pleaded guilty Dec. 13, 2018 and was sentenced before Judge Nancy Brasel in U.S. District Court in St. Paul.
3. Minnesota's 1st indoor skydiving facility opens in Minnetonka
Any time you mesh together and "indoor" and "skydiving," it's bound to grab people's attention. This story, about iFly, the first indoor skydiving facility in the state, was actually published in December 2018, but our readers ate it up through the new year.
The facility at Ridgedale Center offers users the chance to feel like they're skydiving without the jumping out of a plane part.
2. Winter storm drops up to foot of snow, impacting travel
Like good Minnesotans, our readers ate up this story from late November about projected snowfalls, making it our second most-read story of the year. The storm made the Thanksgiving holiday snowier than average. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, about one in three Thanksgivings have at least 1 inch of snow on the ground.
1. 71-year-old Minnetonka man may have set the planking world record
Our readers loved this story about Minnetonka man Andy Steinfeldt, who celebrated his 71st birthday March 19 by planking for 38 minutes — believed by Steinfeldt to be a world record for his age group.
“I recently went through radiation treatments for cancer to the abdomen, and I think that zapped some energy because I actually planned to do (plank) for longer, but the last 10 minutes or so were pretty much a struggle,” Steinfeldt said, noting if there weren’t TV cameras and a small group of people watching, he “probably wouldn’t have made it.”