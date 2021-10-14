Getting to and from Minnetonka High School is going to be challenging beginning about at halftime of Friday's home football game with Centennial.
Delton Avenue, the frontage road on the south side of Highway 7, is slated to be closed between Vine Hill Road and County Road 101 beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15 and lasting until 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25 for underground pipe replacement.
Minnetonka High School will not be in session the entire school week, Oct. 18-22.
Asked Tuesday evening about how entering and exiting traffic from the football game, which is expected to draw 5,000 fans, will get through the detour, Minnetonka activities director Ted Schultz said final details were still being worked out.
The original plan was for the closure of Delton Ave. at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Funneling traffic in one direction toward County Road 101, using two lanes, may be the easiest method.
Actual road work is commencing between Vine Hill Road and an area just west of Minnetonka High School.
Highway 7 will also be closed between Highway 41 in Shorewood and County Road 101 in Minnetonka from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, for resurfacing.
The posted detour advises drivers to use County Road 101 south to Highway 5 east and north on Highway 41.
The intersections at Christmas Lake Road, Vine Hill and Old Market Road are also closed throughout the weekend, reopening whenever crews pave the area.