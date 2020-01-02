Lynn Livingston is certain there were angels watching over her on Sunday, Dec. 22.
Thank goodness, she waited to swap out a load of laundry. Thank goodness she waited to see the end of the celebrity singing show, “The Masked Singer.” Otherwise, she might not be here today.
On the evening of Dec. 22, Livingston’s home on Pima Lane, Chanhassen, was destroyed by a fire. A preliminary review by Chanhassen Fire Marshall Don Nutter indicates that the fire started in the basement laundry room area, but the source of the fire remains under investigation.
An explosion Livingston heard after smelling the smoke was from an aerosol can that blew up in the heat.
“The bottom came off and any number of scenarios could have happened if I’d been down there,” Livingston said. “I had some angels watching out for me.”
She believes those angels are her mother, who died in August, and her beloved dog Jhing-Jhing, who died just days before the fire.
“She was my everything,” Livingston said, of Jhing-Jhing. “She went everywhere she was allowed with me, even church. I have a photo of the two of them when my mother was in the hospital — Jhing-Jhing resting her head on my mother’s hand.”
Livingston had been out most of the day that Sunday. Upon her return, she headed to the basement, turned on the light and threw in a load of laundry. Upstairs, she wrapped presents and watched her TV show. That’s when she noticed a hissing sound coming from downstairs, then a loud explosion that lifted the floor. She grabbed her phone and ran outside. As she did, she could see flames coming from downstairs. It was a good thing Jhing-Jhing wasn’t here by then, Livingston said. “Otherwise I might have tried looking for her and gotten trapped inside.”
Livingston’s home is a fourplex. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to only her unit, which is a total loss. Her insurance company has since relocated her to a hotel in Bloomington for the time being. Last Friday, between appointments with her insurance provider and home repair professionals, Livingston talked about what’s next.
“It’s get repaired, rebuilt and go from there,” Livingston said. She’s lived in the fourplex since 1996. She has taught for 30 years at Especially for Children preschool at 6223 Dell Road, Eden Prairie. Her employer has given her the last two weeks of December off with pay, so she can begin to take care of all the details involved with her insurance company, arranging for repairs to her townhome, and “to get my wits around me.”
“After my mother died and after Jhing-Jhing, now it’s just me and my sister, and I don’t have anything left of my own,” she said. “I’m worried about my lodging dollars and will it be enough to last me while my house gets rebuilt?
“Of course, a lot of my stuff doesn’t need to be replaced. I just need a table and a chair, a bed to sleep in and a computer, and I’m good.”
Her co-workers and the families of the countless children she’s cared for at the preschool have come together to provide support as well. And then there was the publicity.
“A friend called me and said, ‘Now don’t get upset, but I called the news stations,’ Livingston said. “I started getting phone calls from KARE 11 and Channel 5.”
The outpouring of comfort and support has been a godsend for Livingston. And possibly a jumpstart to a new chapter.
“Now that everything’s gone, I realize I’m not alone,” Livingston said. “Since this happened, I’ve been hearing from the moms and dads and the kids. I got a $40 donation from a former student who’s a third-grader. I bet it was from his piggy bank. To hear from people I’ve taught, to hear from people whose kids I’ve taught. It fills your heart like you won’t believe.”