Sheltering at home doesn’t mean routines need to end. Like happy hour. Or more specifically, Mad Monday Happy Hour at Brindisi’s Pub.
Since the pub is currently closed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chanhassen Dinner Theatre Artistic Director Michael Brindisi and long-time CDT actor Michelle Barber Brindisi (the Brindisis are co-owners of CDT) brought happy hour to the CDT Facebook page.
From 5-5:45 p.m. Monday, March 30, the Brindisis kicked off a livestreaming happy hour from their Chanhassen family room. The inaugural happy hour/talk show included Michelle interviewing Michael about directing theater, the show “The Music Man” (currently on hold), and reading and responding to the online Facebook comments from viewers.
“Everyone loved it,” said Kris Howland, CDT director of public relations. “The two of them are the most positive human beings on the planet. People thought it was refreshing to hear from them. It was calming; it brings normalcy to the day. It makes you feel normal again. Here we all are, distancing from each other, but it’s little things like that, through technology, that make us feel better.
“It was really fun for them,” Howland said, “but they realized, (45 minutes) is a lot of time to fill.”
“We realized we want to have more talking points, focus a little more and make it engaging,” Michael said. “I know Michelle enjoyed interviewing me about the process of directing and I’m sure there’ll be more of that. We’re planning some song parodies; actually she’s taken over that project.”
“It was so enlightening,” Michelle said. “To see how many people tuned in, and how many actors from the past contacted us.”
The idea of doing a series of interviews with Michael came up three months ago. “We thought about doing a podcast series. With Michael’s depth of knowledge about theater and directing, I thought it could be really interesting,” Michelle said.
Stay at home
And then COVID-19 swept the country, shutting down everything.
It seemed a perfect opportunity to reach out, not with a podcast, but via Facebook, to the CDT family, staff, patrons and theater fans.
Nick Haug oversees CDT website and social media. He helped the Brindisis set up the equipment, aided by emailing photos of devices and step-by-step instructions back and forth. “Michael and Michelle aren’t that techy,” Haug said. “Under normal circumstances I’d be there in person setting it up for them.”
“The idea was so interesting, so genius ... but when we were doing it, I thought, ‘Oh, crap!’” Michelle said with a laugh. “What are we going to talk about?’
“So we bulldozed through the hour. I talk a lot when I’m nervous. But it was so much fun to hear what everyone is up to and to have people call in. We heard from Amy Silverman who is in New York. She was in “Nunsense” and “Nuncrackers,” Scott Gilbert, one of the best tappers ever, who’s now teaching. I thought, ‘This is pure gold!’”
Alongside the many “We miss you,” “Love the CDT,” “Can’t wait until you open again,” were notes from their daughter Cat Brindisi Darrow. She was watching from Pennsylvania.
“More humor, please,” she texted, tweaking her parents.
“How like her father is she?” Michelle laughed.
Not her first rodeo
Michelle once hosted a program on a Twin Cities public television channel, KTCA, Channel 2. Her show was one of a nightly series called “Nighttimes.” Her program was “Nighttimes Variety with Michelle Barber.” Other programs were Nighttimes Sportsline and Nighttimes Magazine, which became the weekly public affairs program “Almanac.”
Michelle got the gig in 1980. She was doing “Annie Get Your Gun,” at the CDT and saw a big notice posted backstage.
“They were looking for singers/actors for this new variety show,” Michelle recalled. “I didn’t apply. But then the producers called me. ‘Would you come in?’ I was doing both music work and jingle work at the time. They wanted someone who could do both and it turned out to be a great job.
“MTV was just starting to come out and all the bands coming through (the Twin Cities) would come on the show for free. And, we had a lot of jazz people come through like Richie Havens, Max Roach. Doug Maynard, Willie and the Bees, Daisy Dillman, the Time. We always tried to get Prince. We knew he watched the show but we never did get him to perform.”