It was in January when the Carver County maintenance worker noticed a disheveled, weathered-looking older man standing outside the Government Center in Chaska. There had been a bitter cold snap, and the man looked looked frozen and distressed. The employee asked if he could help.
“I’m tired,” the man said. “I’m hungry. I burned myself on my campfire. I’m so cold. I just can’t do it anymore.”
The man was Paul Lipinski, 60, a Chaska native who grew up on Walnut Street, attended Chaska schools, and as a young adult lived and worked in the area. About 20 years ago, Lipinski started living outdoors. He’s lived in a variety of locations over the years, places near the old Crystal Sugar factory in Chaska and along the Minnesota River outside of Chaska to Carver.
He lived in his most recent outdoor encampment for nearly 10 years. But age and January’s bitter cold made him realize he couldn’t continue living like this—homeless.
The employee took the man into the Government Center, then contacted Jen Romero. Romero is the housing unit supervisor from Carver County’s Health and Human Services Department. She and her staff help find safe and secure housing for the area’s homeless population.
Seeing the condition the man was in, “the whole department wrapped their arms around him,” Romero recalled. "He was exactly the type of person our program is meant to serve. He's from the community, he has no home, no support system."
The first thing Romero did was take him to a nearby fast food restaurant for a meal. Then she brought him back to the Government Center to begin working on his case. He needed a place to stay and fortunately there was an opening in one of the local hotels the county works with that provide temporary housing for the homeless.
Then, Beth Perry-Dahl, the county's homeless outreach specialist took his case. She learned that he met the criteria for housing. She helped him navigate the paperwork and even helped him apply for a Minnesota I.D. Lipinski met all the criteria set by the Carver County Health and Human Services Department, the Carver County Development Agency, the Scott, Carver, Dakota CAP Agency and the Hennepin County Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
"We work closely with CDA," Perry-Dahl said, "and knew they had a studio opening (at their apartment building at 709 Walnut St.). We filled out his application with the CDA and he was accepted and approved the following week
In early March, Lipinski moved out of his hotel room into a studio apartment in the Brickstone Apartments. Asked how he likes apartment compared to his tent in the woods, Lipinski smiled. "I love it. I have everything I need now."
One of 10
Lipinski jokes that he was nearly born in a ditch. It was August, 1959 and his mother had been milking cows when she went into labor. Paul’s father wouldn’t take his wife to the hospital until after chores were done. Not able to wait any longer, his mother started walking the road toward Shakopee and the hospital. The milkman came to her rescue and drove her to St. Francis Hospital, where Paul was born.
Soon after, the Lipinski family sold the farm and moved into Chaska. The family was large with 10 children and Paul was the second youngest. He remembers his parents argued a lot and eventually were divorced. While Lipinski doesn’t elaborate much, his parents divorce was hard on him. Lipinski attended Chaska public school where he was an okay student. In high school, he and his friends rode the bus to school but took off once there. At age 15, he and two of his buddies hitchhiked to Colorado. They were gone for two weeks, and got as far as Colorado. Unaware that their parents had reported them missing, they got nabbed when they tried applying for jobs.
Authorities sent them back to Chaska where Paul spent a half a year or so in a group home that Gary and Sandy Cooper managed. Cooper remembers that “Paul was a good kid. He made good grades, he followed the rules. And I remember his mother was kind.”
Lipinski dropped out senior year, and began working. He had a job, an apartment, a car, a girlfriend and friends. But when he was nearly 40 years old, something happened. He didn't elaborate but did say he wasn’t working at the time and didn’t have a place to live. So he started living outdoors.
Outdoor life
Having grown up in Chaska, he was familiar with the wild areas and woods by the Minnesota River between Chaska and Carver and places he could camp and not be seen.
Then winter came. Still with no place to live, he chose to winter outside. And continued to do so as the seasons and the years passed. He made shelters from cardboard boxes covered with discarded or abandoned tarps. In the early years, he moved from one location to another. For the past 10 years, he created a compound in an area between Highway 212 and the trail between Chaska and Carver.
Last week, Lipinski took a visitor to his former campsite. It can’t be seen from the highway or the trail. But on a quiet spring day, you can hear the runners, the walkers and cyclists as they use the path; above you can hear the whooshing tires of traffic from the highway.
His former home is up a wooded path. In summer, leafy trees and shrubs provide even better cover for his camp. It's a series of makeshift tents and cardboard shelters, that he's built over the years. Some of them protected by tattered tarps and pieces of metal sheeting and a couple domed tents people have given to him. There's an assortment of bicycle tires and bicycle parts, skeletons of old metal chairs, an old weight bench, ripped up wheelie-suitcases, coffee cans, metal parts from equipment and machines, a plastic molded base of a child’s toy box, a portable vinyl and metal picnic table, even a couple pairs of shoes. Further into the compound is a variety of stoves he’s built out of bits and pieces of metal barrels and tins he’s found over the time. There’s a wire basket that he used as a grill for cooking over a fire.
A new man
On that January day, Romero took Lipinski to the Chaska Moravian Church basement and introduced him to Martha Brannon, executive director of His House Foundation which is housed there. The His House Foundation collects clothing, household items, and anything else a homeless family might need to get a new start once they have housing.
"We immediately provided him the bare basics of everything," Brannon said. "We started with underwear. We threw out what he had...I don’t remember him having a coat because that was one of things I hunted down for him. I don't remember that he had any winter gear. And he asked for gloves.
Lipinske also got a haircut and a shave. His appearance was so different that when Brannon saw him again, she didn't recognize him. He walked up to her and said, "I met you the other day."
"When he qualified for his housing program in early March, we moved him in that day," Brannon said. His House provided him with a housekeeping starter kits of pots and pans, dishes and housewares, bedding, a mattress and a recliner.
"What's interesting about Paul is he's so personable," Brannon said. "You meet him and you're impressed at how he was able to live independently in a public place for so long. He found it adventurous and he wasn't troubled by it until age and the temperature finally got to him. And then he came in."