Southwest News Media recently invited readers to share tributes to their moms in honor of Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10.
The responses poured in. Many readers were in awe of their wives, some wrote about rekindled relationships and many reflected on a mother’s resounding love years later.
Read through a few of the entries:
Thanks, Mom
“A huge thank you to my mom, a retired teacher, who has been helping us survive distance learning by working with my first-grader every day through Zoom on all of his school work so we can continue to work full-time from home!” -Amy Vogel, Chanhassen
Zest for learning
“These are trying times and my mom’s lessons are serendipitously helping me and my family thrive through the pandemic. She raised me and my four siblings by herself. She worked full-time and even held down multiple jobs when she needed to do it. Somehow, she still found time and energy to homeschool me until seventh grade because that’s what I needed. She poured into me a love and a zest for learning that has lasted my whole life and I now pass onto my children. The skills she taught me have helped me teach my children during their distance/e-learning and has brought us closer together. I’m so grateful for her years of being my academic teacher and grateful for her lifetime of being my life teacher.” -Irene Toperzer, Eden Prairie
Lessons from a daughter
“The magnificent mom I would like to nominate is my daughter Barb. She is the mom of two toddlers with another child due this summer. She is one of the most loving and caring people I have ever met. Not only is she doing a wonderful job raising her two little ones with joy and happiness, but she babysits another little toddler and was always the second mom to her four younger siblings. Now as she has become an adult, I have learned so much from kind and gentle ways. I have said often over the years, everyone needs a Barb in their life. I am so glad that she is in mine.” -Kris Marko, Savage
‘Magnificent Mother’
“The Magnificent Mother in my life would be the one that is mother of my four wonderful girls. Especially given the intrigue of the world in which we currently live, she has done amazingly keeping things going at work, helping our girls with their learning, keeping me in line, and being a wonderful comforter to those around. Love you SJHS!” -Jim Smyth, Chaska
Missed daily
“Our Mother is missed daily, all of my brothers and sisters, children and nieces and nephews had their separate relationship with her and each were special to her. It is hard to replicate what we have lost, her advice, her friendship, her laughter and her love.” -Barbara Hubers, Jordan
Mom’s always right
“My mother passed away several years ago, however I have a conversation with her each and everyday. Often I am screaming, “Mom you were right again.” The older I get the more I appreciate the things she taught me. She provided me with a fabulous childhood, which I tried to emulate for my children. For that gift alone I am truly grateful.” -Karen Lorinser, Prior Lake
She’s the reason
“My mom means everything to me. She has brought me through some very tough times in my life and continues to help me everyday. She is the one who understands me the most and is my best friend. Although she probably does not realize how much she means to me she is the reason I continue to keep fighting everyday no matter how hard things get.” -Laura Stegerman, Shakopee