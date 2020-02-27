Did you know that phosphorus is attracted to and clings to iron filings?
Phosphorus is a pollutant. It comes from stormwater runoff, sediment erosion, grass clippings, lawn fertilizer, and pet waste. It leads to depleting oxygen in pond water, one of the reasons stormwater ponds can get green and slimy during summer.
But three local cities are hoping that, by adding iron filings to ponds this winter, they can help control phosphorus levels.
While its effectiveness won’t be clear until summer time, city officials, environmental researchers at Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District and the University of Minnesota are optimistic.
Dr. Claire Bleser reviewed the project with the Chanhassen City Council at its Feb. 10 meeting, providing an overview of the project, a collaboration with cities, the university and the watershed district. Stormwater ponds were added to the landscape in order to “intercept, store, and treat” pollutants that move through a watershed, Bleser explained.
As part of this multiyear study, stormwater ponds were sampled in an effort to better understand if stormwater ponds are working efficiently as “pollution sinks” or if they have become sources of pollution in the Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed.
Over the last two weeks, three stormwater ponds in Chanhassen (Power Hill Park) and Minnetonka were cleared of snow, then had a light distribution of iron filings spread across the ice. Eden Prairie is next on the list.
MAY TURN RED
As the weather warms and the ice begins to melt, the iron may begin to turn red, but residents shouldn’t be alarmed. Just in case there are questions, the watershed district and university have posted information boxes at the three sites, explaining the project and that the iron filings are harmless to humans and animals.
By summer researchers hope to find that the phosphorus has attached itself to the iron filings, settling to the bottom of the pond, allowing the phosphorus-free water to continue downstream.
Based on data provided by the watershed, one pond in each city high in phosphorus was selected for the test. Winter is the ideal time to evenly distribute the iron filings across the frozen ponds, Bleser said. With the spring thaw, the iron filings will infiltrate the water. This summer, researchers from the University of Minnesota and the Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District will return and test the phosphorus levels, comparing them to earlier test measurements.
“It’s another tool in the toolbox, on how to clean water before it goes anywhere else,” Bleser said later, in a phone interview. “Some of these ponds are 20-30 years old, depending on the age of the development.”
Developers install stormwater ponds in their developments to capture and absorb water and remove pollutants, Bleser said. When they are working correctly, the pollutants and particulates settle down to the bottom, allowing the cleaner water to flow to rivers, streams and lakes downstream. But as they age, there is a tendency for the phosphorus to overwhelm a pond, and instead of draining clean water into the watershed, it adds to the pollution.
PARTNERS
The stormwater pond study began as a conversation among the Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District technical advisory team, Bleser said.
“The team raised the question, ‘How do you evaluate if they (stormwater ponds) are doing what they’re supposed to do?’”
“There are hundreds of ponds in our watershed district,” Bleser said. “The thought was, ‘Let’s develop a tool to give us more in-depth information.’”
It led to the watershed district staff taking a closer look at its stormwater ponds. They wondered, “Are there any indicators showing that the ponds are doing what they should be doing?” Bleser said. “Testing showed we’re seeing higher levels of phosphorus than we expected. Some ponds are doing great, others are not.”
“In a nutshell, we still didn’t have a good grasp as to why they’re not functioning. We monitored 96 ponds in 2012-13,” Bleser said. “When the University of Minnesota learned of our work, they became interested. We asked the university, ‘Can you help us figure out how to reduce phosphorus and be the most cost-effective?’”
A similar test was done with iron filings in a stormwater pond in St. Cloud. The university monitored the project, then held a stormwater summit with the researchers and consultants. “We all heard what they were finding, that there was improvement,” Bleser told the Chanhassen City Council.
“It shows how academia is working with hands-on local governments to identify and find a solution,” Bleser said. The partners are optimistic about the local test results in the Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed ponds.
Not a DIY
Chanhassen City Councilors were concerned that homeowners might try this experiment on their own.
“It’s not a do-it-yourself kind of thing,” Bleser said. The iron filings aren’t something that can be purchased at a hardware or home improvement store, she pointed out.
The project, if effective, is relatively low-cost. The financial commitment for each of the three cities is $3,000 per year over three years, plus in-kind labor for distribution of the iron filing material over the pond surface. According to Chanhassen Public Works Director and City Engineer Charlie Howley, the funding will come from the city’s Surface Water Utility Fund.
The pre-treatment study measured the sediment phosphorus release; later this summer, the researchers will monitor the water quality in the ponds to assess the treatment effectiveness. The iron filings only need to be applied once and expected to be effective for about 30 years, Bleser said.
“The overall goal is to mitigate phosphorus pollution from stormwater ponds, and eventually minimize negative impacts on the downstream water quality,” Bleser said. “This summer, we’ll be back out there and monitoring those ponds to see the efficiency of the treatment. We’re at the cutting edge of trying it out.”