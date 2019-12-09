John Oman is on a mission to commute to his job at Shakopee Public Schools from his Chaska home half of the contract school days — by bicycle.
That could be considered a lofty idea considering, well, snow.
But luckily for Oman and other biking enthusiasts, Minnesota can be bike-friendly year-round. Minneapolis was once again named the most bikeable city in the U.S. according to real estate company Redfin. The city has received the recognition for two consecutive years.
The ranking is based on data that rates the bikeability of neighborhoods, cities and addresses. Scores are based on several factors including access to bike lanes and hilliness. Cities where daily errands can be accomplished by bike score 90 points and above, cities where biking is convenient for most trips score 70 to 89 points and cities with some bike infrastructure score 50-69 points. Minneapolis earned a bike score of 84 points.
Oman, who coaches the Shakopee school district's Mountain Bike Team said a little cold Minnesota weather doesn't scare him away from his passion.
“If you wear the proper apparel during the cold months, it can be a whole different kind of joy on the bike,” he said.
Whether Oman is biking on a blanket of fresh snow or snowmobile packed trails, he enjoys riding even when the thermometer reads 10 degrees.
For Paul Ruthenbeck, owner of Paul’s Bicycle Repair Shop in downtown Shakopee, the state's recognition is nothing new.
“I think we just expect it now," he said, adding Minnesotans invest plenty of money and effort into biking.
Since he opened his shop 11 years ago, Ruthenbeck has seen growth in the number of bikers in Scott County. He credits this partly to the local and regional government efforts to improve county roads and take good care of trails. He has also noticed an increase in people bike commuting and biking through the winter season.
Just because it’s cold outside doesn't mean Minnesotans stay cooped up all season long and the same could be said for bikers, Ruthenbeck said.
“Bikers look at it as any other activity we do outside,” he said.
Hometown bike shops such as Michael’s Cycles in Prior Lake “are the hubs for cycling in each town,” Oman said. However, he said there's still a ways to go before the cycling lifestyle is fully part of the community. “I regularly am told by people ‘I had no idea we had a mountain bike team in Shakopee,’” Oman said.
The Great Scott Cycling Club is a group that uses Michael’s Cycle as a meeting spot for rides. Kathi Hall, one of the club’s board members, thinks Scott County is a safe place to ride. “I think it's pretty open and friendly to bicyclists,” she said.
Like Ruthenbeck and Oman, Hall sees bikers riding all winter long, including herself on a fat tire bike. “It’s kind of nutty but it’s the Minnesota way,” she said.