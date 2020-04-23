COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped Chanhassen city government from doing business.
The City Council held its first virtual meeting via Zoom video conferencing on April 13. The last time the council met in person was March 20 when Mayor Elise Ryan called a special meeting to declare a local peacetime emergency in response to Gov. Tim Walz’s COVID-19 emergency executive order.
Mayor Ryan, City Manager Todd Gerhardt, City Attorney Roger Knutson, and Community Development Director Kate Aanenson attended the council meeting in person; the rest of the council participated via Zoom.
Ryan sent a message to residents following the meeting as a reminder that city offices continue to be closed until May 1, but city staff is working at city hall and the fire station in small staffs.
Residents are advised to call or email city staff with any city-related questions or business. The outdoor drop box can be used for utility bill payments that cannot be mailed.
For additional questions contact: City Manager Todd Gerhardt at 952-227-1119; or Assistant City Manager Jake Foster at 952-227-1118.
FOURTH OF JULY
Ryan also pointed out that the city has received many calls about its programming.
“With the situation changing daily,” she wrote, “the City Council will take action on any cancellations at our April 27 meeting followed by a decision on our Fourth of July Celebration at our May 11 meeting.”
MICROBREWERY
The Chanhassen City Council approved a request from Matthew Rosati, president of the Chanhassen Brewing Company, to have his purchase agreement extended by three months to Sept. 10, 2020.
Rosati, Chanhassen resident, has proposed building a microbrewery and pub at 195 West 78th Street. Last year, Rosati signed a purchase agreement to buy the city-owned property. The original purchase agreement stated that he must close on the property on June 10, 2020.
Rosati asked the city for a three-month extension in light of impact COVID-19 has had on his work. Rosati participated in the City Council’s April 13 meeting via Zoom.
Rosati explained that he had begun looking for developers earlier this year and had been in talks with three developers.
“Then (on March 13) they shut down the schools, and then the governor issued his (COVID-19) emergency order,” Rosati said, in a followup phone call with the newspaper. “Everyone is putting things on hold for six months,” he said. “It is the unknown. No one knows what their resources are, how these construction companies will operate.”
“Right now, (existing) breweries, can sell growlers as pick-ups,” Rosati said. “I’ve talked to the bank and my business plan was taproom heavy. Right now, it’s hard for bankers to justify that type of business. So not only are the developers saying, ‘Wait six months,’ the banks are, too. Who knows if breweries will even be able to make it. It’s a goofy little world right now.”
LIQUOR FEES
The City Council authorized a request by local on-sale liquor bars and restaurants, to refund a portion of on-sale liquor license fees, in light of the state of Minnesota ordering them to close as of March 17.
According to Gerhardt, the city will issue on-sale liquor license refunds on a daily pro rata basis determined by the length of the government-mandated closures.
If the closures end up being 60 days, the total estimated financial impact to the city would be approximately $15,000. The refund amount for on-sale intoxicating liquor licenses for a 60-day period would be between $1,000-$2,000. The refund amount for on-sale beer and wine liquor licenses for a 60-day period would be $68.
The City Council also renewed liquor licenses (May 1, 2020 through April 30, 2021) for North Coop, 2401 Highway 7, Idly Dosai International Food Market, 406 West 78th Street, for 3.2 off-sale; Board & Brush Creative Studio, 7882 Market Blvd., beer and wine; and Tequila Butcher, 590 West 79th Street, on-sale. Chipotle Mexican Grill, 560 West 79th St., is not renewing its liquor license in 2020.