It’s now that special time of year where temperatures are below freezing at night and above freezing during the day, creating the perfect conditions for naturalists and hobbyists alike to collect sap for maple syrup production.

Minnesota is lucky enough to be one of a handful of states that has access to maple trees to tap for sap; the western U.S. is too dry for maple trees, the South is too warm and the North is conifer tree territory, according to Micah Ostergard, reaction and volunteer specialist with Carver County Parks and Recreation.

