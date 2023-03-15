It’s now that special time of year where temperatures are below freezing at night and above freezing during the day, creating the perfect conditions for naturalists and hobbyists alike to collect sap for maple syrup production.
Minnesota is lucky enough to be one of a handful of states that has access to maple trees to tap for sap; the western U.S. is too dry for maple trees, the South is too warm and the North is conifer tree territory, according to Micah Ostergard, reaction and volunteer specialist with Carver County Parks and Recreation.
“There’s a narrow band from Minnesota to Maine up into Canada a little bit down toward Ohio, there’s this little strip out of the entire world that you can actually go and see ‘maple syruping’ happening,” Ostergard said. “I think that’s a good reason for Minnesotans to get out and experience it because it truly is unique to our little part of the world.”
The maple syruping process was invented by Native Americans long before Europeans arrived in the United States, according to Ostergard.
“When the European settlers came to North America, the Native Americans were already maple syruping, and because of the oral tradition of Native Americans, there isn’t really a written history in the form of dates and who did what and discovered what, when it was, it’s more the history was passed down through the storytelling,” he said.
Today, pure maple syrup is a $147 million industry in the U.S. as of 2017 according to the Department of Agriculture, with Quebec Maple Syrup Producers stating that Canada makes 71% of the world’s pure maple syrup.
How it works
The warm days and cool nights between February and April are vital to the flow of sap in the trees. These temperature changes are important for the sugar maple trees to build up pressure, according to Richard DeVries, horticulturist at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.
“Last summer the trees were making energy with the sunlight and photosynthesis and it’s making sugar. It stores those sugars in the trunk and in the tree roots and it uses them to grow,” DeVries said.
Trees pick up the water from the ground and send it with the built up sugars to the top of the tree for energy to leaf out every spring.
“It won’t be until the roots of the tree start to thaw that the starches stored in the roots get converted into sugar and get pumped up to the branches to make leaves,” Ostergard said.
With over 400 sugar maple trees tapped, one tap per tree, the Arboretum has one of the more substantial operations in the southwest metro. Three tubing systems are in place on the grounds to collect sap, one of which is a vacuum system, all of which runs into 300 gallon tanks.
“All the water’s going up and down the outside few inches of the tree, so you only have to drill a hole that deep, and then you can just put your tap in,” DeVries explained.
The sap is then pumped from outside the Sugar House into the continuous feed evaporator, which is available for viewing on tours.
Because the Arboretum sells its syrup in the gift shop, they try to make as much as they can, with an average year being about 100 gallons of syrup, according to DeVries.
“Forty gallons of sap makes about one gallon of syrup, and that is if you have 2% of sugar in the sap,” DeVries said. He added that the Arboretum’s sap has about 3% sugar, meaning that only 30 gallons of sap is needed to make one gallon of syrup.
Once enough sap has been collected, it is pumped from outside the Sugar House into the continuous feed evaporator to cook down the sap into syrup. It evaporates 100 gallons of sap per hour, which makes about two and a half gallons of syrup in that time.
But not every tree-tapping operation uses tubing or big evaporators. Baylor Regional Park in Norwood Young America uses old school five gallon buckets and bags to collect the sap from about 40 trees, according to Ostergard.
Similar to the Arboretum, Baylor Regional Park only puts one tap in each tree so as not to stress them out. The collected sap is then transported back to the Sugar Shack by ATV to be finished, and each year produces about 10 gallons of syrup.
Where to go
The community will have a chance to tap a tree and fill up on breakfast foods covered in maple syrup at the Baylor Regional Park annual Maple Syrup Festival on March 18 from 1-5 p.m. The event draws 150-250 people each year.
The Arboretum’s MapleFest Pancake Breakfast will happen on March 26 and include all-you-can-eat pancakes, with mix provided by Minnesota company Sturdiwheat, and educational programming and demonstrations around maple syruping.
The Arb’s catering company will be making the pancakes out on the terrace, a new feature to the annual pancake breakfast.
“As you’re coming in, you can see those fresh pancakes being made and flipped,” said Wendy Composto, seasonal signature events manager at the Arboretum. “The goal is to get people out here, enjoy some pancakes and also do all that fun education,”
For more local maple syruping educational events, Ostergard recommends Lowry Nature Center in Victoria for its “famously successful maple syruping operation.”
The center, located at the Carver Park Reserve, will be hosting a Maple Syrup Fest on March 25, as well as a Laura Ingalls Outdoor Adventure: Maple Syrup educational event. Tickets for particular time slots can be purchased online.