Calvin and Mika Shelangoski’s Chanhassen home is a modern treehouse.
Designed by famed Minnesota architect Charles Stinson, the couple’s custom build merges contemporary design with forest views.
“It feels like you’re outside,” said Calvin. “You’re completely surrounded by nature.”
And until Oct. 10, anyone can stop by to see the Shelangoski home for themselves as part of the state-wide Homes by Architects tour — well, virtually.
The American Institute of Architects Minnesota has transitioned the tour of architect-designed local houses to an online format for the first time in 13 years. While most homes are located in the Twin Cities, the tour now heads southwest to feature a Chanhassen home for the first time in several years. Visitors can explore the 17 featured homes in 3D and participate in virtual Q&As with the architects.
“These are all custom built for a particular family, and you can really see every aspect of the home. You can look at details, see the 360-degree views...it provides a really immersive experience, even virtually,” said Angie McKinley, AIA Minnesota’s director of equity, youth outreach and programs.
The design
Calvin and Mika were moving to the Cities in 2018 and knew they wanted something similar to their modern and contemporary home in Iowa. But when they searched the Minneapolis market, they couldn’t find a place that met their design and square footage requirements.
“Everything smaller was in the city and didn't match our architecture, and everything in the suburbs was twice as much space as we needed,” Calvin explained.
Enter the Chanhassen lot, which the two found thanks to the aerial view on Google Maps. Their neighborhood, which already had several developments by the firm, is distinctly different — Stinson’s flat roof style could be seen from above.
The couple reached out and bought their land from Stinson himself, who had originally set aside the lot for his daughter, a week after they got married. They started the design process immediately.
Virtual visitors will make it up the steep driveway into the home that “floats in the treetops," Stinson said. It was important the home face east, added Calvin, to allow for sunrise views and the most natural light possible.
Floor to ceiling windows wrap around the living room, showcasing the hints of orange leaves throughout the greenery. Modern aesthetics like the concrete floor complement the warmer walnut cabinetry and ceiling, and other wooden accents were made from the felled trees on the property.
The Shelangoskis, who now have two children under 2, purposefully designed their bedrooms to be small in hopes of keeping the kids out of their rooms. With the forest and lake steps away, they can get out into nature instead, Mika explained.
“We wanted them to grow up in a life-size treehouse,” Calvin said.
The tour
Stinson has entered his architectural designs into the tour almost every year, which normally draws around 2,500 people. While it’s hard to replace in-person experiences with virtual options, the tour can still show off the thoughtfulness and creativity of the architects and their clients, he said.
The virtual tour also helps expand AIA’s repertoire, said McKinley. In previous years, the homes were almost exclusively located in or near the Twin Cities. But since there’s no driving involved, they can showcase homes in locations like Franzee, which holds a modern rustic cabin designed by Harmonious Architecture.
Stinson chose to enter the Chanhassen home because it stands out, he said. The home is just over 2,000 square feet and deviates from the other home locations, which are primarily in the Cities.
“A lot of homes are much bigger. This is built for a young family on an interesting lot. I thought it was an elegant, small house in a beautiful neighborhood,” he said.
The Shelangoskis finished their house in late 2019. Though they’ve spent less than a year in the home, they can’t even begin to describe how much they love it, Calvin said.
“Sometimes you need a reminder of nature’s beauty to give you that nudge. If it’s not in front of you, you get caught up in the busyness of life,” Calvin said. “(Our house) feels like a piece of art, and we want to share it with others.”
The AIA Minnesota Homes by Architects tour runs through Oct. 10. Tickets are $15, or $10 for students. More information at https://www.aia-mn.org/events/homes-by-architects-tour/.