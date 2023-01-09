Water is the building block of life, and never is that taken so literally than during a frigid Minnesota winter.
Two Twin Cities-area attractions now open to visitors use building with ice to create outdoor wonderlands for people of all ages.
After two years in Stillwater, the Minnesota Ice Maze has found a new home at Viking Lakes in Eagan. The home of the National Football League Vikings is host to the largest ice maze to date, at nearly one half-mile long. The maze walls are eight feet tall and feature thousands of color-changing LED lights.
The maze. which is open through Feb. 19, also features fire pits, inflatables, ice thrones and an ice bar. Hot chocolate and s’mores will also be available for visitors.
“We are thrilled to create this unforgettable experience for families across the metro with Viking Lakes,” Minnesota Ice Founder and CEO Robbie Harrell said in a statement.
The ice maze is part of the Winter SKOLstice events at Viking Lakes. Open ice skating, pond hockey and outdoor curling are all part of the free events, and visitors can stop by the Warming Haus to beat the cold temperatures.
In New Brighton, Ice Castles has opened for an eighth year. Located in Long Lake Regional Park, Ice Castles is an interactive exhibit featuring roughly one acre of ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains and towers with LED lights.
Visitors to Ice Castles can also enjoy a free tubing hill, stroll through a lantern passage and belly up to the ice bar at the Polar Pub. The attraction is open through Feb. 19.
“This is only the second time we’ve been able to open before New Year’s Day,” Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “Mother Nature has been good to us this season, and we’re excited to welcome guests to Ice Castles over the holiday weekend.”
