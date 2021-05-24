Where can you find the Batmobile, the Mystery Machine, a DeLorean and an easy way to donate to local charities?
At the return of Cars and Caves in Chanhassen, of course.
The free popular display of unique and classic cars is returning for the 2021 season 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, May 29 at the Chanhassen AutoPlex, with over 400 vehicles and 120 garage condos, or caves, for visitors of all ages to explore. (Last year the AutoPlex held virtual tours through the garages each month.)
“It’s a lot of fun for everyone. We’re blessed to have the ability to do this and share our cars and garages with the public ... it’s almost like walking through a museum," said Steve Flaten, president of the Autoplex Association. "And, we can give back to the community.”
The show is free, but each month it partners with a different charity to receive visitor donations. In fitting with Memorial Day weekend, this month’s partners are animal adoption center Happy Tails and veteran-run Cody’s Heroes.
Created by Iraq War veteran and Purple Heart recipient Cody Westphall and his wife (and Happy Tails executive director) Laura Westphall three years ago, Cody’s Heroes matches veterans with dogs from Happy Tails and provides the specific training to help them become well-mannered canines, Cody said, all for free.
“From my own experience as a veteran and with post-traumatic stress, I noticed my dogs really help me keep centered and cool and calm. I know quite a few guys in the same situation who might not have any family around, and wanted to connect them with those same resources that helped me,” Cody said.
They hope to raise both donations and awareness to get the word out to fellow veterans, he added. As an active medic in the National Guard, Cody will also bring a military ambulance down to showcase at the event.
Veterans are encouraged to wear military clothing and bring any military cars. There will also be a World War II military plan flyover and special flag raising.
Want to show off your own classic car? Just drive on up — there’s no registration or reservation required, though spots are first-come first-served, Flaten added.
Food and drinks will be available to purchase from food truck Kurbside Catering. Free visitor parking provided, no registration required. Animals from Happy Tails will be available for adoption on-site.