Boaters hug the shore of Coney Island, on Lake Waconia. Carver County is preparing to open the property to the public.

 Photo by Chuck Rupnow

Lake Waconia Regional Park will add a waterfront pavilion thanks to funding from the most recent State bonding bill.

The 135-acre park sits on the southern end of Lake Waconia, the second-largest lake in the Twin Cities metro. Carver County received $2.5 million of their $4.3 million ask for the pavilion and other support services, and the County will provide a matching $2.5 million.

The pavilion will have restrooms, concessions, covered picnic areas and watercraft rentals. Though there are no specific construction timelines, park users are anxious to see the building become a reality, said Parks and Recreation director Martin Walsh.

“This funding serves as a major step forward into making Carver County’s Lake Waconia Regional Park a true State of Minnesota recreational gem,” Carver County Commissioner Tim Lynch said.

