Lake Waconia Regional Park will add a waterfront pavilion thanks to funding from the most recent State bonding bill.
The 135-acre park sits on the southern end of Lake Waconia, the second-largest lake in the Twin Cities metro. Carver County received $2.5 million of their $4.3 million ask for the pavilion and other support services, and the County will provide a matching $2.5 million.
The pavilion will have restrooms, concessions, covered picnic areas and watercraft rentals. Though there are no specific construction timelines, park users are anxious to see the building become a reality, said Parks and Recreation director Martin Walsh.
“This funding serves as a major step forward into making Carver County’s Lake Waconia Regional Park a true State of Minnesota recreational gem,” Carver County Commissioner Tim Lynch said.