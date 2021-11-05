Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses shifted and changed to adapt to the new world and ways of doing things. In many cases, activities that were once in person quickly moved online.
The group fitness industry was no exception.
Online classes were a way to continue instruction, and they certainly have benefits. It is easier to roll out of bed for an early class when a participant can do it right from their living room and it eliminates the need to commute.
For some people online classes are the perfect solution to fitting fitness into a tight schedule, but for others it’s just not the same as in-person instruction.
RETURNING TO IN-PERSON
As a business owner, it hasn’t been a fun year, said Jennifer Fahler, owner of Good & Twisted Yoga in Chaska. It was a learning curve to teach people virtually. The instructors adapted well and quickly, but ultimately it is a relief to be back in the studio doing what they love, she added.
“It's been quite a roller coaster for all of us,” Fahler said.
Since returning to in-person classes, students have a deeper love for being in group classes. People have an appreciation for what they lost for a while during the pandemic, Fahler said.
“I think the most eye opening thing that I see back in the studio is this new, just love for their teachers and this space that they can come to,” Fahler said. “Probably realizing sometimes how hard it was at home to find a space where they didn't have a dog on their mat or kid screaming in the background.”
Fahler emphasized that for all those who appreciate small gyms and boutique yoga studios and want them to stay open, they need community support now more than ever. They have had a tough time since the pandemic hit.
CONNECTION MATTERS
According to Kelly Larson, one of the owners of Yoga 4 You in Savage, the practice of yoga is all about being focused and present in the moment. While students can certainly practice yoga by themselves, it is different when you’re sharing it with other people around you, she said.
On a recent yoga retreat, students talked about how much they missed and needed class time together.
“At that retreat, I have never seen so many tears,” Larson said. “It was really powerful and I think it is people just missing that feeling of being connected to others.”
Whether people are introverts or extraverts, everyone needs connection, Larson said. She is an extravert, so she thrives on connection and needs people around her to get energy from, she added.
Larson recently shared her feelings about being back in person in a Facebook post. She posted a photo of student’s shoes in the studio’s entryway.
“I just posted, for those of you who know me, you'll know why this brings me so much joy,” Larson said.
“Virtual has been awesome and it's been a great tool but it cannot replace that in person connection and that energy that is felt when you're in person with someone... That is a huge reason why we even open the studio is to create those connections with people,” Larson added.
MIND AND BODY
Christine Pedretti has been teaching yoga at the Chanhassen Community Center for the past 10 years. She has also been teaching matt Pilates since she got her certification two years ago. When the community center went back to offering group fitness in person, she contemplated if she was doing what was best for her students.
“My biggest thing is how do you take care of the people who are in front of you,” Pedretti said. “Really my whole heart just wants to take care of them.”
Pedretti makes sure to implement safety measures, such as using a six-foot string to ensure matts are safely distanced. Throughout the pandemic, she saw people dealing with depression because they were denied workout classes, which is one of their coping skills. She thinks that she is not only helping people keep their bodies healthy, but also their mind.
For Pedretti, a challenge she has faced is meeting the needs of her students. Many of her student’s needs have diversified and changed since she saw them before the pandemic. Some students weren’t practicing for most of the pandemic so are weaker or have forgotten how to do certain things.
With challenges come glimmers of hope. Going back to the very reason why she does this work in the first place, she feels blessed to help her students and be a part of improvements in their everyday experience, Pedretti said.
“When I have clients who look at me and say, well, yes I have MS and this class is hard, but I know I'm gonna get three pain-free days … or this is the one part of my day that really feels like it fills me up, or this is the thing I do for myself,” Pedretti said. “It just feels good to be part of that.”