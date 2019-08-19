Farm at the Arb Field Festival will celebrate an exciting new interpretive site for the grain to plate story at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
Bring family and friends to explore the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s new Farm at the Arb. Learn the plant to plate story about where Minnesota’s food comes from and how it is grown to meet the needs of the future. Sample Minnesota-grown grains, have an ear of corn from the Minnesota Corn Growers Association, play games — including cornhole, foosball, hay maze and bowling — make a wheat crown and get an ice cold beer from Excelsior Brewing Co.
There’s also machinery to check out, U of M apples for sale, a pop-up Gift & Garden Store with exclusive Farm at the Arb items and food trucks.
Get to know a farmer, learn how they use plant research and technology to feed our communities and the world, while lowering environmental impact. Honor Minnesota's agricultural past, acknowledge the present and envision the future at the Farm at the Arb Field Festival. After the festival, the site will be open to Arboretum guests for self-guided tours. This is the opening of 10 acres of the site, which will eventually expand to 40 acres, including an orchard, vegetable gardens, a summer kitchen and the statewide headquarters for the Master Gardeners program.
The cost is $5 for Arboretum members and $20 for non-members includes Arboretum admission. Children 15 and under are free.
With each paid registration before Sept. 1 receive $5 worth of Barn Bucks when you arrive at the Farm, valid for redemption for food, the gift shop or beer garden.
Farm at the Arb will be held at 3210 W 82nd St., Chanhassen. Visit z.umn.edu/FieldFest for information and registration.