For its final three nights, The GLOW Holiday festival will turn purple for a Prince-themed display and donation drive.
The festival, which opened Nov. 19 and will run until Jan. 3, is a drive-thru light show hosted on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. From Jan. 1-3, GLOW will feature video footage from Paisley Park, play music from Purple Current and donate a portion of ticket proceeds to a local charity.
To honor Prince’s legacy, it will also host a musical instrument donation drive for music students in need.
Tickets are $46 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance. For more information, visit www.glowholiday.com/prince.