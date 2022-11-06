Sunset

Sunsets are a great ending to the day, but lack of sunlight during the winter can influence people with seasonal affective disorder.

 Photo by Brendan O'Brien

While the weather was unseasonably warm during late October and early November, fall is nearing its end, and with it comes the cold, shorter days of winter.

Plenty of people enjoy what the colder months of Minnesota have to offer, such as skiing or skating with friends, walking through holiday wonderlands full of lights and building a snowman. But the change in seasons also can bring on feelings of stress, anxiety or depression, especially for those who experience seasonal affective disorder.

