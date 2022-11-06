While the weather was unseasonably warm during late October and early November, fall is nearing its end, and with it comes the cold, shorter days of winter.
Plenty of people enjoy what the colder months of Minnesota have to offer, such as skiing or skating with friends, walking through holiday wonderlands full of lights and building a snowman. But the change in seasons also can bring on feelings of stress, anxiety or depression, especially for those who experience seasonal affective disorder.
SAD is a form of Major Depressive Disorder (commonly referred to as simply "depression") with a yearly pattern during seasonal changes, particularly during the fall and winter months. According to Jeannie Larson, assistant professor in the Earl E. Bakken Center for Spirituality and Healing at the University of Minnesota, SAD occurs when there is reduced levels of sunlight, affecting a person’s serotonin level and overall mood. Significant drops in the amount of daylight during winter may disrupt the body’s internal clock which can contribute to depression.
SAD comes with several symptoms, including anxiety and mood changes. Changes in eating habits can also be a symptom of SAD, as people tend to crave carbohydrates and have an increase in weight and appetite.
According to Sabine Schmid, clinical psychologist and faculty at the University of Minnesota in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, SAD can worsen in the winter months and improve in the spring, but not necessarily go completely away. Some people can have no symptoms of depression in other months of the year, while others have an exacerbation of their depression symptoms during winter.
“This can be over and above a person feeling somewhat depressed for the rest of the year too,” Schmid said. “It looks like depression, feels like depression, but for some people it goes away in the summer.”
Larson said that on average, 5% of the U.S. population experiences SAD depending on geographical location, with more people in northern latitudes experiencing SAD. Larson acknowledged even more people could experience SAD and do not report it to physicians.
Felixia Valerius, a licensed professional clinical counselor and the clinical director for the Cashman Center Therapies for the Mind and Body, said the center experiences a spike in clients during the fall and winter due to SAD. Valerius worries that people in Minnesota might commonly hear about SAD but that it oftentimes is misrepresented as the "winter blues."
“This can get scary because for many people, these winter blues are not something to be taken lightly,” Valerius said. “As common as it may be, Major Depressive Disorder, even for just a few months at a time, can be very detrimental to a person's ability to function.”
Valerius added that people experiencing SAD should talk to a doctor when the symptoms start to hinder daily functions.
“Even if it is messing with it a little bit... (SAD) isn't just feeling down for a couple hours one day because it is so cold,” Valerius said.
While SAD is something people face, not all hope is lost. Valerius said that she likes to help clients by setting up small, realistic goals to keep accomplishment and motivation going. Both she and Larson added beginning these habits in the fall can help with treating SAD before getting deeper into the winter.
“I really try to start talking to some of my clients about SAD in July,” Valerius said. “It really creeps up on people but having the insight to prepare and treat the symptoms early can help.”
Here are some core keys to focus on Larson, Valerius and Schmid suggested to help with treating SAD.
- Light. Because a lack of sunshine is at the root of SAD, opening curtains to allow maximum natural light as well as using full spectrum light bulbs around the home. Valerius also said light therapy lamps can be helpful once prescribed by a primary doctor or medication provider.
- Activity. Exercising outdoors is another way to keep busy while continuing to maximize natural light. Remaining active is not limited to exercise, as Larson also said people can begin new, engaging hobbies like scrapbooking or learning an instrument to also create routine and a sense of purpose.
- Diet. Healthy foods and a diet rich with fruits and vegetables is better than relying heavily on simple carbohydrates.
- People. In a world where work from home has become normalized, spending time with others and remaining socially engaged is another key to boosting esteem.
- Sleep. Quantity and quality of sleep are important. Between seven and nine hours of sleep each night is recommended, along with a sleep routine where screens are turned off at least one hour prior to bedtime.
- Medications and therapy. A licensed doctor or counselor can talk to patients about what they are experiencing and see what other options might be available.
Actions opposite from those on the list can be harmful when trying to treat SAD. Social isolation, poor sleep habits, chemical substance abuse or avoiding clinical assistance are just some examples of what people experiencing SAD should avoid.
“I think that might be the most important takeaway: that there’s help, and you might not be able to just do it by yourself, but there’s help out there,” Schmid said.