Seven generations after Franz Kerber made his mark on Chanhassen as the first homesteader, one Chanhassen High School teen is set on carrying on the legacy despite the unique challenges of modern-day farming.
Keegan Commander is a descendant of Franz Kerber, as well as a descendant of the Theis family — a multigenerational farming family from Shakopee.
Franz moved from Germany with his wife and teenage sons to what is now Chanhassen, and more specifically the Greenwood Shores area, around 1870, according to Nancy Simpson, a Kerber family historian and descendant herself.
“Franz homesteaded this property and prior to that there was nobody here,” Simpson said. “He was the original homesteader in Chanhassen.”
What, at the time, seemed to be an exponential growth in farming over the next 100 years swiftly began to dwindle at an even faster rate.
And it was around the 1960s that family farming started to diminish and “was eventually taken over more by large corporate clients,” said Simpson. “You kind of got to a point where you either had to go big or go home, and a lot of the farming around here went home.”
When years back Corrinne Kerber married Norbert Theis, the Kerber family of Chanhassen and Theis family of Shakopee, two multigenerational farming families were united.
Their son, Larry Theis, is the grandfather of Keegan, and now seven generations after Franz Kerber first arrived in Minnesota, Chanhassen resident Keegan Commander is hoping to keep the tradition alive.
Micah Commander, Larry Theis’ daughter and Keegan’s mother, remembers waking up at 4:30 each morning as a teen to feed and milk the cows on her father’s Shakopee farm.
Although she begrudged the chores associated with farm life at the time, she’s come to appreciate it now as a mother working a corporate job. “I see what kind of work ethic it’s given me today,” Micah said. “And I’m fortunate to have a son who really likes it. He’s been going since he was a baby.”
Her son Keegan said he’s been interested in following in his grandfather’s footsteps ever since he was a kid and he still remembers his first time on a tractor. He realized early on that farming was something he was not only good at, but something he liked to do – it just clicked. For some kids it’s sports, for other’s it’s clubs or musical instruments, but for Keegan it’s farming.
“And then especially when COVID hit, I was out there everyday,” he said.
While his family, back at their Chanhassen home, barely saw Keegan during the summer, he was spending every minute he could on the farm, bonding with the farmhands the family hires from South Africa every year. “They were like my second family. I was down there five, six days a week. Came home on Sundays and was back out by Monday.”
What was possibly easier during the days of remote learning, Keegan said it’s a balancing act between the farm and school. “We kind of call it his double life,” Micah said.
That being said, it’s not all business when Keegan’s on the farm.
“I try to make the most fun I can,” Keegan said. “If we’re doing something in the field, music’s on.”
While his grandfather Larry and uncle Brad Theis are a bit more serious when it comes to farming, Keegan brings some lightness to the work and values the camaraderie of it, Micah said. Keegan said he appreciates working in a team toward a common goal.
And, like a well-oiled machine, the crew works to fill in any gaps and cross the finish line together.
Keegan said it’s especially rewarding to quite literally hold and see the fruits of his labor.
“You plant the seed, you watch it grow, and you turn it into a harvest and you sell it at a market. You can see the whole cycle of building something from start to finish,” said Jeff Commander, Keegan’s father.
But, the days of small family farms are gone, and unlike past generations, starting anew is particularly difficult in a time of big corporate farms.
“There’s not a lot of people jumping into farming, unless it is a generational thing,” Micah said. “It’s hard to weather the storms, and so to be able to have the support of the farm, my dad and my brother – Keegan is set up to be supported in a really nice way.”
“It’s just a short time before everything here gets bought up and taken,” Micah said. “It’s go big or go home,” added Keegan.
It’s a different age of farming, said Solveig, Larry’s wife, “but it still has to be in your blood because they’re long grueling days.”
For Keegan, farming is in his blood not only by way of his lineage but in his genuine appreciation for the job.