While Chanhassen’s annual Halloween party won’t look the same this year, the city will still hold events like Trick-or-Trail for local families on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Families can pre-register for the socially-distanced trick-or-treating event, where kids will walk one-way paths and stay six feet apart. Gloves will be worn when handling candy, and visitors can purchase mini donuts from the Gray Duck Concessions food truck.
The event will be held at the Chanhassen Recreational Center. Space is limited, so interested parties should register by Oct. 22 at apm.activecommunities.com/chanhassen/home. The cost is $3 per child, ages 2 - 13.