Last Tuesday, the Life Time Athletic Club and Corporate Campus in Chanhassen hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the company’s “first ground-up pickleball club in the nation,” according to a Life Time press release.
It’s only fitting that the stand-alone pickleball facility would be erected adjacent to the company’s headquarters located off of Century Boulevard in Chanhassen.
The new building will come in at just over 25,000 square feet, and the pickleball club will include eight indoor courts, seven outdoor courts, viewing areas and dressing rooms, as well as a bar and lounge space, according to the release.
Chanhassen Mayor Elise Ryan, as well as Life Time Chief Executive Bahram Akradi were in attendance at last week’s groundbreaking.
“Life Time has been all in on pickleball since 2021 and we aren’t slowing down as our members, and new members, continue to demonstrate their growing passion for this sport in Minnesota and beyond,” said Akradi. “We’re committed to delivering the best experiences and serving our members with unmatched places and programs that help them live healthier, happier lives, and Life Time Pickleball Chanhassen is an example of how we continue to raise the bar.”
The company has capitalized on the sport’s rise in popularity over the past few years and currently has over 60 courts across 12 of its Minnesota clubs and almost 600 courts across the country. Life Time hopes to reach 1,000 courts nationwide by the end of 2024 and intends to do so, in part, by replicating projects like the one in Chanhassen across the country.
The project is expected to be completed sometime early next year, and at that time, Life Time will be 15 courts closer to its 1,000-court goal.
Since 2022, Life Time has constructed new courts at a rate of five per week and, according to the company, Life Time is the largest owner and operator of pickleball courts in the nation.
Life Time works closely with Major League Pickleball and the Professional Pickleball Association and has launched its own amateur pickleball tournament, The Pickleball Classic.
The Life Time Chanhassen Pickleball Fall Classic Tournament will take place Sept. 23-24 with registration closing Sept. 18. For more information about Life Time’s ongoing pickleball club project, current pickleball offering, and the tournament, visit the Life Time Chanhassen website.