Plans have been proposed for a new 231-unit, single-family housing development on about 112 acres, according to a sketch plat recently presented to the Victoria City Council.
The council and Victoria Planning Commission have made plan improvement suggestions, which will be considered by Tradition Development before submitting a preliminary plat application, according to Marty Doll, the city’s community and economic development director.
City staff will meet with the developer to review the suggestions before the formal application is made, Doll said. If all is eventually approved, grading of the property could begin next fall.
The “Rolling Hills” development consists of about 112 acres west of Highway 11 and south of Marsh Lake Road. About 88 of those acres would be developed for 86 “traditional” single-family lots, 88 “heritage” single-family lots, and 57 “manor” villa lots.
Council and commission members offered recommendations about a buffer between the proposed park and Highway 11; a buffer between the homes and Schmieg family dairy farm property; setback sizes; and density and traffic concerns.
“The staff and developer will go over the recommendations and they can make some changes or not,” Doll said, adding that approval of any plans would not happen for several months.
The property is in the Laketown Township and would require annexation to the city. An annexation agreement allows the property to be annexed by petition and landowners paying requisite fees to the town.
The Schmieg family, in a Nov. 17 letter to the planning commission, mentioned concerns that the current plat proposal includes 14 lots along the property line, while previous potential developers instead proposed seven lots and two ponds. The family also cautioned that those lots would back up to an electric barbed-wire fence; and favored a more centrally-located park.
When asked about the possibility of selling their multi-generational dairy operation property to developers, Julie Schmieg said: “Basically, no one knows what the future holds. We just say that we’re going to farm for as long as we can.”
Doll said utilities would need to extend to Marsh Lake Road, and a lift station would be needed as well.
“There is quite a bit of public infrastructure that would need to get down to that area,” he said.