By Audrey Kennedy
As a kid, Chanhassen author and illustrator Art Manno wanted to draw for Disney.
“When I was growing up, I loved Walt Disney. I always wanted to create a character, but my life took a different turn,” he said. “So I eventually became an art director, and drew for other creative people who couldn’t.”
The turn eventually led him to the Christian Broadcasting Network, where he created a character that later became Bumbino, the Italian Bumble Bee. While he never considered himself an author, he felt called to write his own book starring Bumbino in 2014, complete with Italian phrases scattered throughout.
The first book led to another, which was released earlier this year. Made for ages 0-100, “Bumbino Loses His Best Friend” follows Bumbino’s journey through the stages of grief after the death of his best friend Piccolo. Written after the death of Manno’s own son Michael four years ago, Manno wanted to create a book that can help kids process their own grief, he said.
The newspaper interviewed Manno earlier this month.
How did you come up with the character of Bumbino?
When I was working at the Christian Broadcasting Network, they gave me and a writer an assignment to make a poster for our ‘worker of the month.’ The writer and I sat down to think of the concept and we thought, ‘Who’s a hard worker?’ and instantly thought of bees.
I wanted to do a character no one else has done. Everything seems to be taken — rabbits, dogs, chickens, mice, everybody. But when I got the assignment, I said ‘Well, there’s no bees out there with a personality.’ To make him even more unique, well, I’m Italian. So I made him an Italian bee.
I first named him Bumby, but when I was wanting to write the book, someone told me I needed to check with a lawyer to make sure no one else did it. Unfortunately, there were some that were a little too close. I asked God to give me a name as big as Pinocchio and because I’m a baseball fan, it was Bambino — like, Babe Ruth. Then I changed it to Bumbino, and I got it.
Why did you decide to write ‘Bumbino Loses his Best Friend?’
We lost our son Michael around four years ago, and that’s when I started my own grief journey. I put together a coffee group for men who had lost children, and I got a big response. We were meeting in coffee shops, but that was kind of noisy, so one of the guys suggested I meet the people from the Brighter Days Grief Center. The cofounder let us meet in their office space.
After a while, she asked if I had ever thought about doing a grief book for children using Bumbino. I was still new to my journey, so I said I don’t know if I could handle it ... she gave me some books on grief and told me I didn’t have to do a thing, just see what I think. And that’s when God put this on my heart.
In the book ... Piccolo’s parents grieve the loss of their only son, but give (Bumbino) comfort and tell him that Piccolo isn’t far away. He’s in your heart and in heaven. Every time you share a story about Piccolo, you’ll put a smile on his face. And that’s how I ended the book — with Piccolo sitting on a cloud, smiling.
What do you hope readers learn from your story?
I’m hoping it helps people be open about it. It was tough on my grief journey, but it was even tougher to get a place for men to go where they can talk about their own grief. This coffee group is a big help ... because there’s no embarrassment, they can let it out.
I don’t know what it’s going to do, but I hope that it helps kids learn that this is a natural thing that happens in life. You’re going to lose people you love, and this can let them know that there is someplace else. One day, they’ll be old enough to understand, and I’m hoping moms or dads will teach them through that process.”