Rockford High School health teacher, full-time master’s student, working mom and Chanhassen resident Jessica Matheson has added another title to her repertoire: Minnesota Health Teacher of the Year.
The award is given by the Minnesota Society of Health and Physical Educators (MNSHAPE) and recognizes teachers who demonstrate exemplary teaching abilities in health education, said MNSHAPE webmaster Megan McCollom, who announced the winner in mid-November.
“I think I’m just your regular health teacher who just really cares about the things I teach, and I really care about my kids. The award is definitely a high point, and it’s some reassurance that I must be doing something right,” Matheson laughed.
The Chanhassen Villager spoke with Matheson just a few days after distance learning was announced for Rockford High School.
1 Why did you decide to become a teacher?
I actually went to school thinking I wanted to be an athletic trainer, and then after taking a look at the hours and the inability to have a family life in the evening, I went with what everyone had suggested for me to do my whole life — I decided to go into teaching, and I’m so glad I did. I’m originally from Shorewood, and used to work at Minnetonka High School before coming to Rockford.
When you’re a teacher, you’re a scheduler, planner, communicator, connector ... it’s everything, and it can be exhausting. But it’s totally worth it. You’re almost buying into this family — parents, people, coworkers and community, and all of these rewarding relationships that come from being a teacher.
2 How have you adjusted to new models of teaching?
We’re fortunate that we had 10 weeks of hybrid teaching this year, so I always had students in my classroom and online. It’s been a balance — I taught all three groups at the same time — but I’m having fun burning through all the technology and the tools. This is making teachers think, ‘What are the most important things we need to be teaching, and how can we get that across in a meaningful and useful manner?’
I think it’s almost going to be a blessing in disguise for education in the future. I’m not sure how it’s all going to work out, but I think we’re learning more new tips and tricks we can apply in the future.
3 What are some new ideas you’ve instituted in your classes?
At the beginning of the school year, I asked my students to send me their walk-up song, like a hype song as they come in. That’s how I start class every day, with one of these songs. I think the music really sets the tone for the class period. I’ve also started using this interactive notebook that has their guided notes, quick writes, self assessments, reflections, everything all in one location online to make it easier for everyone.
I’m known for sending postcards, and during distance learning, I’m sending one to all 100+ of my students with well wishes and offering support. They think it’s cheesy, but I know they love it. You know, it’s me ... they know that they’re getting a human being who likes to sit here and laugh. The relationships part of online teaching is different, but it’s manageable. You just have to try and keep that human aspect of things however you can.”